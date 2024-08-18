Donald Trump Agreed to Have a Baby with Melania Trump — But Only on One Condition

Donald Trump agreed to have a baby with Melania Trump, but only if she got her stellar body back afterward. This stunning revelation came from a source who visited the couple's home while Melania was pregnant with their son Barron Trump. The visitor recalled Donald saying he asked for Melania's reassurance that she would return to her pre-pregnancy figure before they had Barron. "She promised him that everything would go back to the way it was," the guest said.

Furthermore, the source described it as sounding like a 'contract' between the couple, as opposed to something two partners would otherwise want. Moreover, Donald's behavior during the pregnancy was reportedly far from a caring or nurturing one. The source noted, "There was no 'How do you feel?' ...No opening of doors, [or] making sure she didn't fall. Just 'You wanted to have a baby,'" as per Vanity Fair.

This fits with Trump's known obsession with women's appearances. He once told Howard Stern he'd only stay with Melania after a car crash if her breasts remained intact. Trump also joked about dating 24-year-olds while being married to Melania. The former First Lady was 35 when she got pregnant— an age Trump deemed as the 'checkout time' for women. "She was well aware of the man she married," claimed a source close to Donald.

According to her old friend, Lisa Bytner, Melania's attitude has always been 'live and let live.' As per reports, in light of the same, perhaps Donald saw Melania as the perfect third wife — beautiful but low-maintenance. "She doesn't make waves," friend William Eubanks echoed. "She speaks only when spoken to. She's just very sweet." Michael D'Antonio, who wrote a book on Donald, also recalled the real estate mogul begging Melania to praise him as a husband during an interview: "He said, 'Tell him I'm a really good husband.' She looked at him, and he repeated himself. And she said, 'Yeah, he's a really good husband.' It was being dragged out of her."

Over the years, many have wondered if Melania would leave Donald. Speculations only intensified when the business tycoon was caught on a hot mic passing crude remarks about women. The Access Hollywood tape showed him bragging about how being a celebrity let him kiss and touch women without their permission. In 2016, when the recording surfaced, despite the backlash and calls for him to drop out of the race, Melania stood by him. "I believe my husband...This was all organized by the opposition. And with the details…did they ever check the background of these women? They don’t have any facts," she said, as reported by She Knows.

Still, "She was passionate about...Well, I can't think [of] what she was passionate about," Bytner said. Melania is known to have instead always focused on raising Barron. When Donald ran for president, Melania allegedly was reluctant about his candidacy. A former aide said she didn't want him to run because she was scared he might win. She was hesitant to embrace the role of the First Lady and even delayed moving to the White House, as per reports.