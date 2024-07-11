When Donald Trump's Attitude Reportedly Changed Due to His Georgia Indictment: "Arrogance is Gone"

A judge presiding over the Georgia criminal case against former U.S. President Donald Trump, in which he had been accused of conspiring to change the state's 2020 election results, issued a bond of $200,000 back in August 2023. This decision was revealed in a court filing just four days before the deadline for Trump and his 18 co-defendants to turn themselves in Georgia. Trump's legal team stated consequently that they were in the final stages of arranging his surrender, as reported by CNBC. In the Fulton County Superior Court, Judge Scott McAfee established a bond of $80,000 for the racketeering charge, while the remaining 12 counts each carried bond amounts of $10,000, as indicated in the court filing.

In Willis' extensive indictment, Trump and his co-defendants were charged with conspiring to overturn President Joe Biden's valid electoral college win in Georgia as part of a larger endeavor to overturn the outcome of the national election. As reported by Page Six, the recent 41-count indictment apparently affected the typically composed politician and businessman. According to an insider, Trump displayed signs that the Georgia indictment was taking a toll on him. Apart from a shift in his demeanor, the source also said that "he’s not so confident anymore. He’s not acting so cocky anymore. He’s not lashing out so much. The arrogance is gone. It feels like it’s all setting [in] for him now."

Trump is facing a total of 13 charges in Georgia, which encompass offenses such as racketeering, criminal conspiracy, and submitting false documents. These charges mark the second instance of legal action related to election interference against Trump, and in this year alone, he has been indicted in four different criminal cases. As per the insider, behind closed doors, Trump was 'nervous' because “there are so many defendants, he believes that a bunch of them are going to make deals and flip on him.”

As reported by CNN, the grand jury has given its approval for charges against Trump under Georgia's RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization) laws. These charges allege that Trump was involved in a wide-ranging conspiracy aimed at trying to reverse the election outcome. “Defendant Donald John Trump lost the United States presidential election held on November 3, 2020. One of the states he lost was Georgia. Trump and the other Defendants charged in this Indictment refused to accept that Trump lost, and they knowingly and willfully joined a conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favor of Trump. That conspiracy contained a common plan and purpose to commit two or more acts of racketeering activity in Fulton County, Georgia, elsewhere in the State of Georgia, and in other states," the indictment stated.

