Rare 1994 Interview of Donald Trump’s Mom Has Eagle-Eyed Fans Saying the Same Thing About Him

A rare interview with Donald Trump’s mother, Mary Anne MacLeod Trump, has resurfaced, and fans can’t help but notice striking similarities between the U.S. President-elect and his mother. From facial expressions to mannerisms, the resemblance between the two is unmistakable, igniting widespread discussion online. In the resurfaced interview, viewers were quick to highlight that Donald appears to have inherited more than just his mother’s looks.

One fan wrote, “I can see Donald in her, not just in her looks, but in her facial mannerisms and vocal mannerisms.” In agreement, another user added, “Donald really took after her...amazing how much they resemble each other...what a doll she was…” Someone else remarked, “How he holds and moves his mouth- totally his mum's son. They all say positive things about people…” One YouTube user added, “WOW! The way she speaks, and pauses during her speech, and even her voice sounds like President Trump, and man does he look like her!” Others exclaimed, “ Simply Amazing! Trump looks sooo much like his mother. She even tilts her head like Donald. So she was from Scotland. Interesting indeed.”

The video has sparked interest in Mary Anne’s fascinating life story—a tale of complex family dynamics. While Mary Anne was known for her charitable work, she reportedly struggled with Donald’s infamous controversies during the 1980s and 1990s. As his personal life and business ventures dominated tabloids, Mary Anne was said to have reportedly asked Donald’s first wife, Ivana Trump, “What sort of son have I created.” This moment of vulnerability sheds light on her discomfort with the spotlight her son’s behavior cast on their family, as reported by The Independent.

This is Mary Anne McLeod.

She emigrated to the US in 1929.

Mary Anne was Donald Trump's mother.

We are all immigrants.#MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/Azd81B7ouu — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) January 30, 2017

It was reported that Mary Anne, then in her 80s, was deeply embarrassed by the chaos surrounding Donald’s divorce and business troubles. Her horror at the public spectacle starkly contrasted with Donald’s own comfort in the media’s glare. Although Donald frequently speaks about the influence of his father, Fred Trump, he is far more reserved when discussing his mother. While he has described Mary Anne as 'fantastic' and a homemaker with a 'great sense of pageantry,' it was his father’s portrait that held a place of significance in the Oval Office, not his mother’s.

Family friends and childhood acquaintances have also remarked on Mary Anne’s perceived emotional distance from her son. One of his friends recalled how his father 'would be around and watch him play' but 'his mom didn’t interact in that way.' Psychologists have also speculated that this dynamic may have shaped Donald’s lifelong behavior, including his demand for praise and his thin-skinned nature.

Prudence Gourguechon of the American Psychoanalytic Association explained, “I’m not talking specifically about any individual, including the president, or his mother…the capacity to trust, a sense of security versus insecurity [and] knowing what’s real and what’s not real… Your mother helps you identify your feelings and develop a cognitive structure so you don’t have to act on them immediately. And I think it’s fair to say that the capacity for empathy develops through your maternal relationship," as per Politico.