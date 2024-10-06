Donald Trump Reveals Which Global Leader Will Be His 'First Call' if He Returns to the Oval Office

Former President Donald Trump has revealed who would receive his first phone call if he returns to the Oval Office in November. During a campaign event in Pennsylvania, Trump declared that he would immediately reach out to Chinese President, Xi Jinping, to enforce a trade deal from his previous term. "My first call, I'm going to call up President Xi. I'm going to say, 'You have to honor the deal you made. We made a deal. You'd buy $50 billion worth of American farm product.' And I guarantee you he will buy it. 100% he will buy it," Trump stated emphatically.

The trade deal in question was struck in 2020. It required China to halt intellectual property theft, refrain from currency manipulation, cooperate in financial services, and purchase an additional $200 billion worth of U.S. products over two years, per the Council on Foreign Relations. This included up to $50 billion in U.S. agricultural goods. Trump, thereafter, criticized the current administration's handling of the deal. "Biden and Harris, they're never going to enforce anything…That group is a disaster. It's a disaster for our country in so many ways, but certainly the farmers are one of those ways," he asserted.

The former president didn't stop at trade enforcement. He outlined a second priority for his future call with Xi— addressing the fentanyl crisis. Trump said he would demand China implement severe penalties for fentanyl dealers sending the drug to the U.S. via Mexico. "Second thing I'm going to do is, I'm going to say you have to give the death penalty to your fentanyl dealers who are sending fentanyl. You know, in China, they give the death penalty. They don't have a drug problem because they give the death penalty," Trump explained, as per Fox News.

On the same day that he attacks conservative leader of EL Salvador Nayib Bukele, Donald Trump calls Chinese Communist dictator Xi Jinping a brilliant man who controls 1.4 billion people with an iron fist. pic.twitter.com/xtAGAfQmko — Unfiltered☢Boss (@Unfilteredboss1) July 21, 2024

He elaborated on the severity of the issue to argue his case. "This affects you also. It affects everybody...We're losing hundreds of 1,000s of people a year. Comes through the southern border. Now, the weakest border in history. It was the best border we ever had when I was there. We built hundreds of miles of wall and everything else, and it was the best border. Now it's a weakest." Trump claimed he had previously secured a verbal agreement with Xi on this matter. "He suggested to me, 'Anybody sends fentanyl to the United States, it's the death penalty. They get the maximum penalty.'" He further added, "I had a handshake deal with him, it was going to happen very quickly, and then this side didn't, didn't do anything about it."

Trump made these statements at an event for the Protecting America Initiative. It was led by his former acting director of national intelligence, Richard Grenell, and former New York Republican Rep., Lee Zeldin. This group aims to prevent Chinese infiltration of U.S. "farmland, food supply, education system, energy production, manufacturing chains, and national security."