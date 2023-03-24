Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Hospitalized After Being Attacked at South Florida Gym

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was hospitalized after being ambushed by a group of attackers in the bathroom of a gym on Tuesday, Variety has confirmed. According to the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office, Tekashi 6ix9ine was assaulted at an LA Fitness gym in South Florida on Tuesday evening, and was taken to the hospital for his injuries, CNN reported.

The 26-year-old rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, sustained injuries to his face and bruises, according to his attorney, Lance Lazzaro. “He had cuts to his face and bruises. Employees heard the disturbance and the perpetrators fled,” Lazzaro said. 6ix9ine’s security was not with him at the time of the attack, Lazzaro added.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bob Levey

Sheriff’s deputies responding to a report of an assault at the gym “learned that an altercation occurred inside the business between several individuals resulting in injuries to the victim, Daniel Hernandez,” the sheriff’s office said in a release, using the rapper’s given name. 6ix9ine was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident, and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous by downloading the new PBSO app and selecting the “See Something” feature.

Lazzaro told TMZ he plans to ensure Hernandez gets some protection since he was released from federal prison in April 2020. Hernandez was arrested and sentenced to two years in prison in 2019 on nine charges, including racketeering, drug trafficking, and firearm offenses in relation to his involvement with the Nine Trey Bloods gang. Hernandez received a shortened prison sentence after he cooperated with federal officials to imprison his associates. He was released early due to COVID-19 concerns after a judge called the rapper a “model prisoner.” More recently, Hernandez was ejected from a Miami baseball stadium on Friday for being intoxicated and disturbing fans, according to Page Six.

In a video leaked on Twitter, one of Hernandez’s assailants is heard saying, “Take a picture. I’m gonna be famous now.” Another video captured a bloodied Hernandez walking out of the gym. Some of those who have taken issue with Tekashi’s cooperation with law enforcement revealed in his violent beatdown. "Lmao SNITCHES GET STITCHES," tweeted Boosie BadA**z, who has made a habit of calling out all snitching activity within the rap community. He also said a GoFundMe should be started to collect a reward for Tekashi’s attacker. Chief Keef also took a moment to laugh at Tekashi’s misfortune. He retweeted a surveillance video of the attack, captioning it simply with a pair of laughing emojis.

6ix9ine was a social media phenomenon with millions of followers on Instagram before becoming an ascendant name in hip-hop. He had a multiplatinum hit song, Fefe, with Nicki Minaj, which peaked at No. 3 on the pop charts, and Stoopid, featuring then-incarcerated rapper, Bobby Shmurda.