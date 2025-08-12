Rapper Ice Cube Lashes Out at Trump Administration in Unfiltered Rant – “They Want to Traumatize People”

Donald Trump‘s deportation crackdown has stirred massive debate and unrest in the country. The administration has been facing consistent backlash for its allegedly controversial methods of arrest and detainment. Many critics have labelled the process of arrest ‘ruthless’ and ‘inhumane’. The latest criticism comes from American rapper O’Shea Jackson Sr. aka Ice Cube.

The rapper slammed Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for their ‘heavy-handed tactics’. He even accused the department of ‘traumatizing’ immigrant communities.

Recently, during his interview with REAL 92.3 LA Interview, Ice Cube expressed his concern and sympathies towards migrant families that ICE has targeted. He said, “To see people disrespected like that, and the federal government being too heavy-handed, going to churches and weddings and grabbing people out of schools—it’s like, ‘Come on, man, y’all just overdoing it.'”

Ice Cube on ICE raids: “It hurts to see people disrespected like that. It’s sad man, I can’t wait until this period is over. It’s crazy to see people dragged out of they spots of refuge. Nobody’s safe man. They don’t care who they grab. They want to traumatize people.” pic.twitter.com/QYnIzZkoCF — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) August 10, 2025

“Nobody’s safe. They don’t care who they grab. They want to traumatize people, too,” the rapper bluntly added.

56-year-old ICE Cube also said that he can’t wait for Trump’s second term to end. “I can’t wait ’til this period is over. It’s crazy to see people dragged out of their spots of refuge,” he was heard saying during the unfiltered interview.

ICE Cube isn’t the only one who has voiced his objection to ICE’s controversial methods of arrest. Rock singer and songwriter Bruce Springsteen called Donald Trump a ‘moron’ in June this year.

During an interview with The New York Times, the 75-year-old musician said, “And while I can’t believe it was this moron that came along, he fit the bill for some people. But what we’ve been living through in the last 70 days is things that we all said, ‘This can’t happen here.’ ‘This will never happen in America.’ And here we are.”

As Los Angeles witnessed protests against Trump’s immigration crackdown in June, Springsteen recalled his time in California and the state’s rich migrant culture. He told the portal, “When I went to California, obviously there was a large migrant culture. I was interested in the history of it, because I felt that this is the future of the United States – which it has become.”

“There are communities all across America now that have taken in immigrants and migrant workers. So what’s going on at the moment to me is disgusting, and a terrible tragedy,” he continued. “We have a long democratic history. We don’t have an autocratic history as a nation. It’s fundamentally democratic, and I believe that at some point that’s going to rear its head and things will swing back. Let’s knock on wood,” the New Jersey native added in his rant.

Bruce Springsteen calls the Trump era a “nightmare,” calling out its “division and hate.” But where was this fire when Obama rained drones abroad, allowed Wall Street to run wild, and caged children? Why speak now, Bruce—and stay silent then? For the record, I like his music. pic.twitter.com/1245YKnfZi — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) May 21, 2025

ICE has forcefully detained thousands of migrants in the past seven months. Mothers have been separated from their toddlers, adults and children with rare diseases have been detained and denied medical care. The father of three marine brothers was punched down and arrested. There have been many instances when people have accused the administration of wrongful deportation.

The administration, however, has turned deaf ears to criticism and backlash.