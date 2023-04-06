Ralph Lauren's Bugatti Is One Of The World's Most Expensive Cars, Valued At $40 Million

In the world of luxury and extravagance, owning expensive cars has become a status symbol for the elite. However, one name that has managed to stand out in this realm of opulence is none other than Ralph Lauren. The fashion mogul, renowned for his timeless creations and impeccable taste, has recently made headlines for owning the most expensive car in the world.

Lauren's prized possession is a 1938 Bugatti Type 57SC Atlantic, one of only four ever made. This rare gem is a masterpiece of engineering and design, crafted by Bugatti's renowned designer, Jean Bugatti, the son of founder Ettore Bugatti. With its sleek and aerodynamic lines, the Type 57SC Atlantic was considered a marvel of its time and remains one of the most sought-after cars by collectors and enthusiasts.

The Type 57SC Atlantic's rarity and historical significance alone make it an incredibly valuable car. However, it is Lauren's careful restoration and preservation of the vehicle that have truly elevated its worth. Lauren is known to be an avid collector, with an eye for detail and a passion for craftsmanship. His love for the Type 57SC Atlantic is evident in the car's immaculate condition, with every component meticulously restored to its original glory.

The Bugatti Type 57SC Atlantic's worth is estimated to be around $40 million, making it one of the most expensive car in the world. Its value has only increased over the years, with each passing day making it even more priceless. Lauren's ownership of this exquisite automobile only adds to its allure, cementing its place as a true icon of automotive history.

Ralph Lauren is no stranger to luxury, with a net worth of $7.4 billion and a fashion empire that spans the globe. However, his love for cars is just as notable as his passion for fashion. Lauren is a known car enthusiast and has an impressive collection of automobiles, including a McLaren F1, a Porsche 997 GT3 RS and a Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing. However, it is the Bugatti Type 57SC Atlantic that truly stands out in his collection making him the owner of the most expensive car in the world.

Lauren's Bugatti Type 57SC Atlantic has made appearances at various car shows and events, with its breathtaking design and immaculate condition drawing crowds and admirers. The car's beauty enthralls with its powerful engine and superior performance making it a true driver's car. The Type 57SC Atlantic's top speed is around 120 miles per hour, an impressive feat for a car of its time.

Lauren loves and takes pride in his Atlantic so much so that he took its inspiration for his new line of watches. He has created the whole collection based on the interiors of his car. The watches feature black alligator straps and dials made of Elm burlwood, as per The Vintage News.