Rally Video Shows Harris With Yet Another ‘New Accent’: “Everything About This Woman Is Fake”

Kamala Harris returned to the political hotbed of Pennsylvania on Sunday and addressed a Philadelphia church congregation. She emphasized how important the next few days are and assured voters that they have the power to influence the future of the nation for many generations to come. During her speech, she also quoted from the book of Psalms but with a peculiar accent. This prompted a flurry of reactions on social media as many accused her of adopting the preaching style of a Southern Baptist.

Kamala Harris speaks to reporters at the Four Seasons Hotel Houston on October 25, 2024, in Texas. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Justin Sullivan)

As reported by the New York Post, Harris began, "Here in Pennsylvania, right now each of us has an opportunity to make a difference. Because in this moment we do face a real question. What kind of country do we want to live in? The great thing about living in a democracy is we the people have the choice to answer that question. So let us answer not just with our words, but with our works.” She then read a page from the Psalms— “Weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the mornin’. The path may seem hard, the work may seem heavy, but joy cometh in the mornin’ and, Church, morning is on its way.”

BREAKING: Kamala Harris unveils a new accent at a black Philadelphia church pic.twitter.com/HFFKNnL5Tt — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 27, 2024

In response, netizens criticized her newly adopted accent. A MAGA supporter wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Why does she do this? Everyone can see right through this fake crap, I think it actually hurts her, so keep talking, Kamala." Another echoed, "I'm impressed with how many fake accents she is capable of...not surprised [given] how fake a person she is...it must come naturally." Meanwhile, one quipped, "When she loses this election in 2 weeks, she should start thinking about a career in being a Google translator voice option." Reiterating the sentiment, another chimed, "Good lord! I don’t know if she even goes to church. And who in their right mind has an accent for every town?"

Why does she do this? Everyone can see right through this fake crap, I think it actually hurts her, so keep talking, Kamala. 🤣 — Paratrooper Brady 🇺🇲 (@82ndairborneBT) October 27, 2024

This isn't the first time Harris has been accused of using a fake accent. While the Vice President is of Jamaican-Indian heritage, she has been criticized for using what is called a 'blaccent' as she tends to frequently adjust her tone and speech patterns to fit the race, class, or background of her audience, the Daily Mail reported. Just last month, Harris drew backlash after critics noted a tonal shift during her address to the Congressional Black Caucus. In Detroit, her speech at a Labor Day rally with union workers was even compared to the cartoon character Foghorn Leghorn.

Im impressed with how many fake accents she is capable of not surprised about how fake a person she is it must come naturally. — Jared Marsh (@JaredMarsh816) October 27, 2024

As Pennsylvania stands as the critical battleground state of this election cycle, both Harris and her Republican counterpart, former President Donald Trump have been making relentless rounds across the state, vying for votes. As reported by Fox News, Pennsylvania could very well hold the key to determining the entire election’s outcome.