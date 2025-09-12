Racist White Man Calls Black Teenagers ‘Monkeys’ While They Raised Money for Church – Community Unites in Outrage

United they stood! The Brownsburg community came together to show support for two black teens who were previously harassed by a white man. The teenagers who were subjected to racism by the man now have the support of several members of their local community. The people of Indianapolis rallied in support of the young men after the unfortunate altercation.

A video of the said altercation went viral on TikTok, which managed to irk people. The video featured a man yelling at the two teenagers after they approached him to raise money for a fundraiser. The incident took place in the parking lot of the Bob Evans restaurant.

In the clip, the man can be heard hurling insults towards the young men while calling them “stupid f—ing monkeys at some point. “I said God bless you on a great day. And you said, ‘Get the f— away from my family,’” the teenager can be heard saying in the video.

The man is also heard calling the two teenagers the n-word several times in the viral clips. The situation escalated after the two teenagers approached the man to sell chocolates that would help raise funds for their church. Not only did the man abuse the teenagers, but he also challenged them to a fist fight at some point.

Netizens were extremely angered by the man’s behavior. Hordes of people took to the comments section to call the man out for his inappropriate behaviour. “The adult was very wrong in this situation,” one wrote.

“Wow, he is a despicable, racist human being. And unfortunately, he will raise his kids to be racists just like him,” another claimed. The netizens did not seem to be the only ones who felt for the kids.

Within the week, more than a hundred people from the Brownsburg community rallied in support of the young men. “I know there’s always gonna be some hatred in the world, but you gotta keep moving,” Dajuan Henson, one of the teenagers, said.

Members of the community gathered at Rockstar Pizza on Thursday afternoon to help the teenagers raise money for the fundraiser. According to a WRTV report, the two teens were raising money for the New Christian Hope Missionary Baptist Church’s anti-violence youth program.

Eric Beasley, the father of one of the teenager’s spoke about how sad and disheartened the initial incident made him feel. CJ Wagoner, a resident of the community, labelled the man in the viral video as “ignorant” while pledging his support to the strong-spirited young men.