Rachel Leviss Said Despite Her ‘Really Dark’ Thoughts, Sandoval Told Her Not To Continue Trauma Therapy

In the Rachel Goes Rogue podcast on Friday, April 19, Rachel Leviss read a journal entry from her stay at The Meadows, a mental health facility in Wickenburg, Arizona, where she voluntarily sought therapy after the revelation of their secret, months-long affair. The podcast presenter said that she was inspired to write a journal entry and compared herself to Ginny Weasley (Bonnie Wright) from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

As reported by People, Leviss compared herself to Ginny's character from the movie when 'Tom Riddle has her under his spell'. Leviss said, "He has her do all of these things out of her character, out of her integrity, to please Tom. Am I playing the victim role by saying this? Essentially Tom has manipulated me and had me under his love spell." The former cast member of Vanderpump Rules said that Tom Sandoval also made her feel as if her mother was 'gaslighting' and 'manipulating' her and had turned her against her family.

Leviss further added, "My mom has ulterior motives, he says. He tries to talk me out of treatment. 'They're going to brainwash you. There isn't such a thing called love addiction'. 'This place is a last-ditch effort. Extending is a bad idea. You are becoming dependent on this place.' He calls me selfish for staying. I shared with him that I was having really dark thoughts, and I told him I was extending two more weeks. And he said that that was a bad idea. And I said, 'I'm scared if I come out of what might happen if I'm having these dark thoughts.' He said, 'That's still a bad idea. I've been having to rough it out here alone.'"

Leviss said that receiving therapy enabled her to see Sandoval for who he is. She further added, "I feel like I'm very thankful that I've had this experience to go in and get mental health care and intense trauma therapy because, without it, I would have remained under Tom's spell. This is towards the end of my journal. So it took me all of this time to get to this point where I was like, 'Oh my god. He is always playing the victim role. He is switching the script on me to manipulate me and to control me.'" During another episode of her podcast, Leviss also revealed throughout their affair, Sandoval made disparaging remarks to her when he found out that she was seeing someone else.

As reported by Heavy, she revealed, "I was seeing someone before Tom and I got involved … He hit me up and we hung out. And I told Tom about it and he called me a sociopath. And I said, ‘That’s not fair because I want to be exclusive with you. But since you’re not exclusive to me, hence being in a public relationship, that’s not fair to me.’ You know, like I’m in my 20s. I’m supposed to be living my life. I’m supposed to be dating other people." She went on to say that she did not anticipate Sandoval's response to be this strong.