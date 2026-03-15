Rachael Ray Says She Was ‘Bashed’ Over Decision to Not Have Children ‘For Decades’

Rachael Ray’s culinary skills had made her a household name in the 2000s, making her one of the most notable celebrity chefs of the last generation. But more than her cooking skills, people often seemed to pry about the uncomfortable question of why she did not have a child.

During an episode of I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead, Bob Harper, The Biggest Loser trainer, opened up about his choice not to be a father. He mentioned that he deliberately chose never to have children, adding, “God love all the people that have kids.” Rachael Ray supported his answer, saying, “Me too! And boy, did I get bashed for it over the decades.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachael Ray (@rachaelray)

The trainer explained that in recent years, the societal expectation has been significantly less compared to when he was growing up. Harper continued that he shows his love and devotion to his furry children, emphasizing that his dogs taught him the meaning of unconditional love on a daily basis.

Since the 30 Minutes Meal star was a dog owner herself, she agreed with her guest’s opinion. Ray mentioned that for her pets are a ray of light and help her get through her “dark days.”

“For me, if I have the absolute worst day, or I’m sick as a dog…as the expression goes…the thing that makes me feel best is to go home and literally climb into bed under a blanket with my dog,” she shared.

In a separate episode of the I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead podcast, Ray stated that there’s ‘peace’ with being a dog mom. She reasoned that the dogs never talk back, and “they always want to hug you.”

Rachael Ray’s decision to be a dog mom has been positively supported by John M. Cusimano, her husband, with whom she has been married to since 2005.

In one of the episodes of her podcast, (via PEOPLE), Ray spoke her mind, giving her audience a behind-the-scenes commentary of her married life. She praised her spouse, considering herself “wildly, wildly, wildly lucky.”

Some bonds are instant. Others are built on belly rubs, burnt toast crusts, and a thousand quiet moments no one else sees. 💙🐾

Bella came into our lives five years ago—right after we lost Isaboo. Today we celebrate the soft-hearted guy who carries duck toys in his pockets,… pic.twitter.com/v9VsalySnM — Rachael Ray (@rachaelray) June 15, 2025

Interestingly, she revealed that husband is both a lawyer and a musician.

Rachael Ray confessed that she was neither a musician nor a lawyer, and how much she detested “reading legal documents and official stuff.” However, she added, “But we balance each other in a weird way. We allow each other to be open to different worlds

Nevertheless, she is happily married and in 2023, she took to her Instagram to share pictures of her three girls, her dogs, Boo, Isaboo, and Bella Boo Blue, who have filled her life with their unconditional love.