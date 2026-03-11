‘The Bulwark’ Analyst Questions Donald Trump’s Choice for Surgeon General

Casey Means is President Donald Trump’s pick for surgeon general. However, she has been encountering mounting pressure as senators review her nomination. During her appearance before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, Means offered a preview of how she could approach the role, while fueling debate over her qualifications and views.

Johnathan Cohn, an analyst with The Bulwark, called the President’s latest pick for surgeon general “a big warning sign.” Casey Means is up for a confirmation hearing for what many believe to be the most important medical role in the country.

The role would put her face front and center as the representative of the traditional medical establishment, which she has been criticizing during her work as a wellness influencer and business owner.

Two weeks ago, when she was giving her testimony before the committee, Means did not seem too eager to state the fact that the flu vaccine is safe and effective. Cohn thought for a moment that she was “tailoring her statements to avoid political blowback.”

Cohn further added, “That’s a big warning sign on a nomination where the lights were already blinking bright red.” Means came before the committee, carrying a controversial track record. She is friends with Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has a history of denying vaccines and being skeptical of modern medicine. Reports say that Means has been paid in the past to promote health and wellness companies that sell dangerous products.

Cohn said that Means’s answers during the hearing made him think about what kind of use she would make of the surgeon general’s powers to shift the national health care debate. Another major weakness of Means’ resume is that she lacks a medical license.

He said, “That is important because a lot of what the surgeon general does is to try to understand how medical care works and get the people who provide it to change what they’re doing.”

“As a practicing anesthesiologist . . . I can stand in front of physicians and say, ‘Here is the problem that we face, and here’s what I need you to do,’” said Adams, who kept up his clinical practice during his tenure by treating patients at Walter Reed Hospital.

“An unlicensed Casey Means, who never finished her residency, is not going to be able to stand in front of the American Medical Association, or ACOG [the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists], or a group of licensed nurse practitioners with any credibility.”

Adams is hardly alone in raising doubts about the credibility that Means might carry into the role if confirmed. Lawrence Gostin, distinguished university professor at Georgetown and a widely respected public health scholar, also has his doubts.

Gostin said he sees little reason for people to rely on health guidance from a social influencer without scientific credentials and public health expertise for health advice. He suggested that most of the public would be unlikely to trust her, apart from those aligned with Secretary Kennedy’s political base in the MAHA movement.

Beyond her background and policy views, analysts have raised questions about Casey Means’s political strength. In the past, Surgeons General changed the course of public health debates when they got stuck.

Luther Terry’s landmark report helped overcome a tobacco stalemate supported by powerful allies in Congress, while C. Everett Koop’s work on AIDS confronted officials who framed the epidemic as a moral problem. Jerome Adams faced a similar divide with his naloxone advisory, urging officials to rethink opioid policies that relied heavily on zero-tolerance approaches.

It is still unclear if Means will win confirmation in the end. But critics say that the hearing brought up bigger issues about her credibility, her approach to science, and whether she could have the same level of authority that past Surgeons General used to shape national public health debates.