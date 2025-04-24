Queen Elizabeth’s Secret 2-Ingredient Lunch That Kept Her Youthful—It Wasn’t What You’d Expect

Queen Elizabeth was well-known for her love of corgis, her colorful coat collection, and her strong sense of responsibility. However, the late Queen’s healthy eating habits, especially with regard to her lunchtime routine, were one of her lesser-known characteristics. Queen Elizabeth wasn’t exactly a “foodie,” according to former royal chef Darren McGrady, but she did keep her midday meal brief, tidy, and “simple.”

Before the late Queen passed away, the longstanding palace chef told the Telegraph that she was “very disciplined” about her diet, which helped her keep in shape. “She eats to live, unlike Prince Philip who loves to eat and would stand and talk about food all day,” McGrady said.

“She likes to eat grilled Dover sole with wilted spinach or courgettes,” McGrady said, adding that a typical meal might consist of “something simple, like fish with vegetables.”

For someone with such a hectic schedule, this type of meal—rich in lean protein and leafy greens—provided a consistent source of energy without making her feel heavy. Omega-3 fatty acids, which are known to promote heart health and radiant skin, are also abundant in Dover sole, according to WebMD. The combination of spinach and courgettes (zucchini) provided a nutrient-dense, anti-inflammatory lunch.

When the late Queen ate alone herself instead of going to a formal dinner or other occasion. McGrady told the Telegraph, “No starch is the rule. No potatoes, rice or pasta for dinner. Just usually something like grilled sole with vegetables and salad.”

The late monarch’s preference for “simple” lunchtime meals was also mentioned by Queen Camilla’s son, Tom Parker Bowles, in his book Cooking & The Crown. “She was not, according to Mark Flanagan—royal chef to the late Queen and King Charles—a big eater, and if by herself, would often eat only one course,” the author wrote.

Though not always when it comes to lunch, King Charles has inherited his mother’s passion for eating healthily. After being diagnosed with cancer in 2024, the King reportedly skipped lunch for years until Queen Camilla urged him to start eating.

Now, per the Mail on Sunday, he “grudgingly” eats half an avocado “on the orders of his wife, aides and doctors” so he can “keep his strength up.”