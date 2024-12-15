Queen Elizabeth's Husband Prince Philip Had 'Affairs All His Life,' Claims Actor: "He Didn't Like Her..."

The enduring love story of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip is often celebrated as one of loyalty and resilience, but it is not without its share of speculation and controversy. Actor Michael Sheen, known for his compelling portrayals of notable figures, recently claimed that Prince Philip 'had affairs all his life.' The bold claim, which came during Sheen’s appearance on Richard Herring's Leicester Square Theatre Podcast, has reignited debates about the Duke of Edinburgh’s infidelity.

As per Mirror, Sheen, who portrayed Prince Andrew in A Very Royal Scandal, did not hold back during the interview. He alleged that Prince Philip’s disapproval of Sarah Ferguson’s highly publicized affair played a role in her divorce from Prince Andrew and pointed out the irony given Philip’s own rumored romantic escapades. He remarked, ''Yeah, well, that's the story. Apparently, Prince Philip, who had been having, allegedly, affairs all his life, didn't like it when Sarah Ferguson had an affair, and it got out into the papers, and he felt...he just didn't like her. He didn't like her personality. And he said, allegedly, you have to divorce her...”

Netflix’s The Crown has also explored the strains in Queen Elizabeth and Philip’s marriage, with one storyline hinting at a possible affair with Russian ballerina Galina Ulanova. The show’s historical consultant, Robert Lacey, acknowledged the rumors but emphasized the lack of concrete evidence. Lacey revealed, "People have often said, 'He must have been unfaithful,' but there is no solid evidence for that. When you've seen the episodes, you get the feeling why people make that supposition. But there is no evidence for it."

Unlike Queen Elizabeth, whose family was very stable, privileged and who had an idyllic childhood, Prince Philip childhood was full of turmoil: As an 18 month old infant, he had to be smuggled in a crate from Greece to France with his parents and four sisters, to save their lives… pic.twitter.com/OQ7YlLMrBw — Canellecitadelle (@Canellelabelle) September 2, 2023

In Season 2, Elizabeth finds a photograph of Ulanova in Philip’s briefcase. Lacey noted, "The Queen is depicted as suspecting, or believing, that something is wrong without being able to prove it. And it provokes the worst period in their relationship without transgressing the bounds of what is proven." While this dramatic plotline adds intrigue, it remains a work of fiction, albeit rooted in historical rumor.

As per People magazine, despite the allegations and speculation, many believe that the Queen and Philip shared a triumphant marriage. Peter Morgan, creator of The Crown, described their union as one of mutual respect and deep affection. He once stated, "People are complicated, and I want to write a marriage in all its complexities, but at the same time, I think it's a triumphant marriage. She has always been nuts about him. She was nuts about him from the moment she met him, and I think that shows." The couple faced their challenges head-on, including Philip’s five-month tour aboard the Royal Yacht Britannia and the pressures of public life. Philip is remembered today for his steadfast role as the Queen's consort for 73 years.