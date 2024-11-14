Queen Camilla’s Son Reveals Why She’s Not in Family WhatsApp Group: "My Mum Still Uses..."

Since King Charles and Queen Camilla are senior members of the Royal Family, it is expected that they will have access to all the newest technology so they can stay in touch with their loved ones. However, instead of keeping up with her family's digital chats, Camilla chooses simplicity by using an old-fashioned phone—a decision of her own. This tidbit emerged during an interview between Woman & Home and Camilla's son, Tom Parker Bowles. When asked if the family has a WhatsApp group, Tom confirmed they do, but added that his mother isn’t a part of it.

Queen Camilla and Tom Parker Bowles at the launch of a cookbook on October 17, 2018. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By David M. Benett)

As reported by the Mirror, the food critic said, "We do — my children, my sister and cousins. But my mum still uses an old-fashioned Nokia telephone, so [she] can't. I think it's for security." Due to national security concerns, details about the royal family's mobile phones mostly remain unknown, as reported by People. Still, Tom humorously added that despite his mother using her old Nokia, he still has to rely on the news to keep up with what she’s doing. He said, "She's working a lot harder. She's always worked quite hard, [so] it's still the case of, I ring my mother, she doesn't answer. I look on the television [and think], 'Ah! She's in Jersey.'"

Though the details of the royal family's mobile phone use remain private, author Gyles Brandreth shed some light on the topic in his book Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait. He revealed that the late Queen Elizabeth also had her own mobile phone, with her ever-helpful grandchildren eager to show her how to use it. While she understood the concept of texting, she was less fond of apps and insisted that no devices be allowed at the dining table.

In a separate report, it was also noted that Charles doesn’t have a personal phone and prefers to have his staff handle his calls. In another revelation, Mike Tindall, who has been married to Princess Anne’s daughter Zara since 2011, confirmed that the royal family does have a WhatsApp group chat.

Meanwhile, in a separate interview promoting his new book, Cooking and the Crown: Royal Recipes from Queen Victoria to King Charles III, Tom shared more about his relationship with his mother, Camilla. He described her as someone he enjoys having dinner with, though he admitted to occasionally annoying her. It also seems that Tom’s children have a special bond with their royal grandparents, as reported by Marie Claire.

Tom, a former MasterChef judge, shared that his mother’s ascension to the throne hasn’t changed their family dynamic, emphasizing that Camilla has always placed family at the forefront. In another interview, the food critic opened up about feeling fiercely protective of Camilla when she was thrust into the public eye. He recalled the intense media frenzy of the mid-1990s—paparazzi aggression, shouting, and chaos—and how Camilla didn’t have a support network to protect her. When asked if he ever harbored anger or resentment toward her, Tom firmly said no, praising her for always being a wonderful mother, as reported by HELLO!