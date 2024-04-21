Kim Kardashian and Her Inner Circle Share a Special Bond, Exchanging 'Tricks of the Trade' Together

Kim Kardashian, renowned for her empire worth $1.7 billion, doesn't keep all her success secrets to herself. Instead, she shares the 'tricks of the trade' with her inner circle, treating her closest friends like family. Among these friends is Olivia Pierson, who spoke about Kim's support. Pierson, known for her struggles with adult acne, found solace in Kardashian's guidance. She described Kardashian as "very supportive," particularly in discussing skincare.

Kardashian has made her business empire, which includes the shapewear brand SKIMS and the skincare company SKNN BY KIM. Kardashian's best friend Pierson has stated that she will not be keeping any of her success secrets to herself, despite what some people might think. TV personality Pierson has been quite transparent about her battles with adult acne and has acknowledged that Kim 'came to the rescue'. Pierson stated: "She knows I was going through something and she's very supportive." "We talk about skincare all the time," she continued. "She has her brand SKKN BY KIM, I've talked about products with her, told her what I was eating, kind of some tricks of the trade and she was like, 'Oh let me know.' So yeah, we always give our beauty things back and forth for sure, she's the best," as per The Mirror.

Another brand Pierson discussed was Glow Beauty, when she began researching ways to get rid of her acne. Homeopathic medicine is used by the health and wellness company to "reset" the gut and ease symptoms. Pierson spoke candidly about her experience using Glow, saying, "I was struggling with adult acne, I'd gone off birth control a while ago and I was getting consistent acne popping up out of nowhere. So I set out to try to find someone to help me heal it all natural, no medication." "For me personally with acne, I was just covering the problem. It was just a band aid because it kept coming back. So with Glow, I finally found something to heal the root so it doesn't come back again."

And once Pierson used Glow's gut reset method, it helped her with more than just her acne-prone skin, "I lost over 20 pounds which I was hanging onto with my bad diet and inflammation," Pierson stated. She added that her iron levels and energy had increased. On August 20, 1989, Pierson was born in Langley, Canada. In addition to the US, she is well-known in Vancouver and other regions of her own nation as a beauty and fashion blogger. Pierson has 4 million Instagram followers, and she frequently shares photos of herself on luxurious vacations and hanging out with well-known stars like Kardashian. In addition to social media, she is a successful businesswoman who, along with her best friend Natalie Halcro, co-founded the swimwear company June Joy, as per The Sun.