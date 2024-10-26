Queen Camilla's Son Keeps His Fingers Crossed for King Charles' Cancer Recovery: "But My Mother is..."

King Charles has had a tough time this year after he was diagnosed with cancer earlier in February. Recently, Queen Camilla's son, Tom Parker Bowles, spoke about the monarch's "terrifying disease." He called the King "strong" and also praised his commitment to following medical advice. As he considered how the King's cancer diagnosis has impacted the family, he also commended his mother for her constant commitment to royal duties despite her growing older. This news comes in as Charles and Camilla continue their Australian tour.

Prince Charles at the WaterAid water and climate event at Kings Place on March 10, 2020. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Tim P. Whitby)

As reported by OK! Magazine, Bowles said, "The King is strong. He is doing what he can. He’s following the advice of his doctors. Fingers crossed, touch wood." Speaking about his admiration for his mother, he said, "It's a terrifying disease, and when someone close to you gets it in whatever capacity, it’s a very worrying thing. But my mother is strong as well. She supports him in every way. I think it’s wonderful to have someone you love by your side." He praised Camilla, saying that although many people her age think about retiring, she is firm and never complains about her responsibilities.

Even throughout their tour of Australia, Camilla has consistently stood by Charles's side. In addition to their joint appearances, she has also engaged in solo initiatives centered on her core royal causes. The Queen Consort has been especially vocal about raising awareness for victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse. According to GB News, her dedication to these important causes has drawn attention. She has also made history for being the first British Queen Consort to visit Australia and for choosing to defy one palace protocol when interacting with Australian royal fans.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time that Bowles has opened up about his stepfather’s health. Just last month, Camilla's son said that the King is getting excellent care but also admitted that worries about a loved one facing cancer are unavoidable, as reported by People Magazine. He expressed these thoughts in an interview with British Vogue, where he talked about his cookbook titled Cooking and the Crown: Royal Recipes from Queen Victoria to King Charles III. Charles's health continues to pique the public's interest, so these occasional updates from the family are very significant.

According to several royal family insiders, Charles's health condition is worse than the palace's public statements reflect. In a shocking admission, it has also been reported that Charles has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, a highly aggressive disease. According to Marca, medical evaluations suggest that he might only have two years to live. The high rate of mortality in cases of pancreatic cancer is well known. One insider said, "His cancer is eating him alive. He's very frail. The situation is desperate." Additionally, it has also been reported that plans for Charles's funeral have already been made following royal protocols. This is not because of his current health situation but rather a custom in the royal household.