Queen Camilla’s Children Refuse to Spend Christmas With Her — Son Says He’ll Be Sleeping on His Ex-Wife’s Couch

Queen Camilla’s children, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes, are reportedly celebrating Christmas away from the royals this year.

Richard Eden from The Daily Mail reported that Tom confirmed he and his sister, Laura, would not be spending the holidays with their mother, as well as King Charles, and the rest of the royal family.

“I’m not [spending Christmas at Sandringham]. Nor is my sister. It’ll be every other year, one year on, one year off,” Tom told the publication about their planned schedule of celebrating Christmas with the royals.

In December 2024, Tom told The Telegraph how Queen Camilla insisted that he attend the royal Christmas gathering at Sandringham. “My mum said, ‘I’d love you to come, I haven’t had Christmas with you for a long time,’” he shared.

When asked about the royal family’s holiday traditions, the “Cooking and the Crown” author said at the time, “I genuinely know nothing about it… But I know there’s turkey and sprouts and church. And I have to bring a suit and a dinner jacket.”

Tom Parker Bowles also shared that while the invitation to the royal Christmas gathering always remained, Queen Camilla specifically requested that he attend the celebration in 2024.

The cookbook author also mentioned how the past two years had been difficult for the royal family due to King Charles’ cancer diagnosis and treatment, and his mother’s battle with pneumonia.

“The older you get, the more conscious you become of mortality, especially with illnesses and the rest of it,” Tom stated.

Last year, he also spoke to People Magazine about how the Queen often celebrates a post-Christmas gathering with her children and ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles.

“My mother and father are still great friends, and we will go down on December 27, and my mother will sometimes come,” he shared at the time.

“It is something to work towards. It’s a maturity that is a great thing if — despite a marriage sometimes not working – you can keep it together for the sake of the children and the sake of each other, then it’s a very good thing,” Tom added.

Speaking about his own 2025 Christmas plans, Tom told The Daily Mail that he will spend most of the holidays sleeping on his ex-wife Sara Buys’ living room couch in London.

“It’s back to the sofa at my ex-wife’s,” he said. Tom Parker Bowles shares two children, Lola, 18, and Freddy, 15, with Sara. On the other hand, Queen Camilla shares Tom and Laura with her first husband, Andrew, while King Charles remains Tom’s godfather.