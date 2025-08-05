Putin’s ‘Secret Daughter’ Indirectly Accuses Him of Destroying Her Life in Private Message—Expresses Support for Ukraine Amid Existing Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin has established his name in world politics as a strong leader. While his political achievements and endeavors have made headlines almost every other day, little is known about his personal life. Born in Leningrad ( then the Soviet Union, now Saint Petersburg, Russia), he was married to Lyudmila Alexandrovna Shkrebneva until 2014.

The couple shares two daughters, Maria ( born in 1985) and Katerina (born in 1986), who were reportedly home-schooled since 2000. However, in an interesting conspiracy theory, Putin is said to have another daughter. Elizaveta Krivonogikh is speculated to be Russian President Vladimir Putin’s secret daughter.

As per The New York Times, in a private Telegram post shared through her art account “Art of Luiza,” the 22-year-old Paris-based art school graduate expressed grief and anger over the man who “destroyed” her life and “took millions of lives.

Putin’s alleged daughter has for the first time openly shown her face and stated that her father “destroyed millions of lives,” including hers. Louisa Rozova was born on March 3, 2003, in Saint Petersburg as Elizaveta Krivonogikh. According to investigators, her mother was… pic.twitter.com/u05R2oS4vs — 🇺🇦 paolo (@paolobucci18) August 4, 2025

“It’s liberating to show my face to the world again,” she wrote. “It reminds me of who I am — and who destroyed my life.” Krivonogikh, who goes by the pseudonym Luiza Rozova, has slowly returned to the public eye through Instagram after withdrawing from social media following Russia’s 2021 invasion of Ukraine.

In 2021, the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny exposed her lavish lifestyle and connections to immense wealth, believed to be linked to Putin. Yet once the infamous war began, her online stance drastically changed, and she disappeared from social media in 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Mail (@dailymail)

The Russia-Ukraine War began in February 2014 when Russian troops, disguised in unmarked uniforms, covertly invaded Crimea, an autonomous republic within Ukraine. Over the following seven years, fighting in eastern Ukraine claimed the lives of more than 14,000 people. Again, on February 24, 2022, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine is squeezed between the civilized world and the madness of russia. This is not a war in the traditional sense; it is a systematic assault and the murder of innocent Ukrainians, carried out at night. pic.twitter.com/0JNwgRYQwd — Katerina Horbunova (@blue_eyedKeti) July 31, 2025

While the Russian troop was strong, prepared, and made fast moves as the attacks escalated, Ukrainian forces successfully defended key cities like Kyiv. They quickly began pushing back with brutal counterstrikes. Since then, tensions have existed between the two countries, with America also trying to mediate the situation. A lot has already been covered, and Putin’s alleged daughter had a lot to say against her father’s decisions.

A major Russian offensive is underway in Ukraine as President Vladimir Putin announced the launch of a “special military operation” pic.twitter.com/mKQ1zbMc39 — TRT World (@trtworld) February 24, 2022

According to the outlet, even though the 2003-born youngster did not name Vladimir Putin in any of her posts, she hasn’t denied the widespread claims either. Reportedly, Krivonogikh is a love child born after an affair between Putin and her mother, Svetlana Krivonogikh, a former housekeeper. A 2020 investigation by Russian outlet Proekt noted her “striking resemblance” to Putin.

Vladimir Putin is rumored to have a secret daughter, Elizaveta Krivonogikh, who lived in Paris as a DJ under an alias before disappearing from public view around 2022. pic.twitter.com/xgzPc00grx — imstillculture (@imstillculture_) July 4, 2025

While he’s not listed on her birth certificate, her patronymic ( a name derived from the male ancestor) — “Vladimirovna” — translates to “daughter of Vladimir.” Meanwhile, Elizaveta Krivonogikh does not have a fond opinion about the president as she has publicly condemned his views and supported Ukraine through her artwork. She currently lives in Paris, where she is a DJ.

What’s startling is that in 2020, Putin’s spokesperson said he had “never heard of her”. Consequently, Svetlana Krivonogikh, a housekeeper, transitioned to a woman who now owns rich assets after being named a major shareholder in key Russian businesses. As per sources, among her assets is a significant stake in the Bank of Russia, an institution the United States has described as “Putin’s cashbox.”

Russian investigative outlet Proekt estimated Svetlana’s net worth at approximately 7.7 billion rubles (about £74 million, thanks to Putin’s power, connections, and legacy. Besides, Putin has been rumored to have two young sons named Ivan and Vladimir Jr. with his former partner, Olympic gold medalist and ex-gymnast Alina Kabaeva.