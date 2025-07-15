Melania’s Advise to Donald Trump Might be the Reason for His Change in Attitude Towards Vladimir Putin

Melania might hold more sway over Donald Trump than people might think. The President recently hinted at how the First Lady might be the reason his views on Vladimir Putin have changed. Trump even shared how she shares the details of his and the Kremlin’s interactions every night with the First Lady.

Trump’s sudden shift in approach towards Vladimir Putin has come as a shock. The President has taken center stage in advocating for a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia since the beginning of his term. Trump has decided to take drastic measures to ensure that peace is achieved.

Trump has always maintained his relationship with the Kremlin to be on good terms. In recent news, the President issued an ultimatum to ceasefire to avoid frastic consequences. He threatened the nation with massive tariffs in order to stop the war. Trump went on to give Putin a 50 day window to change his stance.

What comes as a surprise is that Trump’s sudden decisivness might be prompted by none other than the First Lady of the US. In a recent conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Butte, Trump shared how Melania and him have open conversations about his daily interactions with Vladimir Putin.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at the Army’s 250th Anniversary Parade 📸: @dougmillsnyt pic.twitter.com/Qb1lj39pzm — Link Lauren (@itslinklauren) June 14, 2025

“My conversations with him are always very pleasant. I say, isn’t that very lovely conversation? And then the missiles go off that night, I go home, I tell the first lady… I spoke with Vladimir today, we had a wonderful conversation. She [says]: ‘Oh, really, another city was just hit,'” the President shared.

Melania’s input seems to be affecting the way Trump is now viewing the war between Russia and Ukraine. The President previously noted how Putin needs to “STOP!” launching attacks on Kyiv. Trump even accused Putin of going “absolutely CRAZY,” in a social media post.

Now the 79-year-old has threatened the Russian President to come to a peace deal within 50 days. Trump threatened to impose “severe tariffs” on Russian goods if the peace negotiation isn’t concluded within the given time period.

❗️Zelensky spoke with Trump. “A very good conversation. Thank you for your willingness to support Ukraine and continue to work together to stop the killings and establish a lasting and just peace.” pic.twitter.com/pUA2uPJqA8 — 🪖MilitaryNewsUA🇺🇦 (@front_ukrainian) July 14, 2025

Volodymr Zelenskyy chimed in by noting that he and Trump had been having productive discussions. The two “discussed the necessary means and solutions with the President to provide better protection for people from Russian attacks and to strengthen our positions.”

The Ukrainian President’s statement comes after Trump sent a weapons shipment to Ukraine recently. Zelenskyy noted how Trump and he agreed to talk more often on calls to “coordinate” their steps in the future.