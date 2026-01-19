Russian President Vladimir Putin, now in his fifth term after significant constitutional changes, is known for governing as a strong leader. He uses robust propaganda to reinforce Russia’s image as a global power.

However, not many are aware that Alexander Dugin is often described as Vladimir Putin’s “brain.” This controversial figure and a political philosopher is said to have ideological influence among some members within the Kremlin, and has openly called for Russia to rebuild the former Soviet Union through force. Since the launch of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Dugin has repeatedly asserted claims about Russia’s legacy.

According to The Sun, in his latest post, he claimed that Moscow would expand militarily into Armenia, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OMGVoice (@omgvoiceghana)

“Russia is obliged to do something horrible to restore her credibility,” Dugin wrote on X. “It is very sad that we have to use such arguments, but we have no choice. Only brutality, force, mass destruction and cruelty matter in a Trump-like world.”

A campaign of that scale would dramatically reshape the global map, expanding Russia by about 27 percent more land than the European Union. Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022, and by 2024, Russia occupied nearly 20 percent of Ukraine. The conflict is considered one of the longest and deadliest since World War II.

The war has caused global turmoil, highlighting urgent humanitarian concerns and calls for peace. Despite this, Moscow continues to wield considerable political, economic, and military influence in Central Asia and the Caucasus.

Millions of migrant workers in Russia send remittances that support local economies. Countries like Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Armenia remain in a Russia-led customs union.

Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine Now Longer Than Soviet War Against Hitler pic.twitter.com/LGK6D2Nhfi — Epic Maps 🗺️ (@theepicmap) January 13, 2026

Amid fears of Kremlin aggression, several former Soviet states are recalibrating their foreign policies by actively building stronger ties with China, the European Union, Turkey, and Gulf nations.

Dugin argues that this shifting landscape warrants a ‘Eurasian Monroe Doctrine’ for those who advocate that Russia, China, and the United States become dominant global powers, each controlling separate spheres.

“In this situation, we must declare Russia an empire and dismiss international law,” Dugin said. “Trump says, ‘This is my territory; it will be American.’ We must say, ‘This is our territory; it will be Russian — Eurasian.’”

According to Dugin’s vision, the West would belong to Western powers, while the East would fall under Russian and allied control. He identifies the Baltic states, particularly Estonia, and vulnerable nations like Moldova as potential targets for Russian pressure.

Former diplomat Tim Wilsey of King’s College London told The Sun that the geopolitical conditions appear increasingly favorable for Moscow. “I expect Vladimir Putin to have a good year in 2026,” he said.

Russia is now launching retaliatory missile strikes at Ukraine. It’s a pity Ukraine is being used as a human shield for NATO. The Ukraine-Russian war is essentially a civil war, stirred up by NATO/US/israel to weaken Russia. pic.twitter.com/MBp4kDFpIW — Syrian Girl (@Partisangirl) June 1, 2025

Warnings come as Donald Trump has said he feels “no obligation to think purely of peace” and asserts that the United States needs “complete and total control” of Greenland for global security after he captured Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and his wife on January 3, 2026. It was under “Operation Absolute Resolve” to control the country’s administration and resources.

In March 2025, Trump warned Putin of potentially “devastating” sanctions in an attempt to resolve tensions between their countries. The long-standing conflict has caused over 40,000 civilian casualties, 3.7 million displaced people, and 6.9 million refugees. About 12.7 million Ukrainians need humanitarian help.