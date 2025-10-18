Pritzker Stokes Fears Over Donald Trump’s Health – Accuses Aides of Exploiting His ‘Diminished Capacity’

It has been a while since the internet has been buzzing with frequent rumors about Donald Trump’s alleged mental health issues. While there has definitely not been any confirmation or even indication of the same from official sources, close observers and other sources keep pointing out various hints.

Beyond mental health, there has also been speculation about the U.S. President’s overall health and wellness. At 79, observers have pointed out signs that seem concerning — recurring bruises, incoherent speeches, loss of balance, and more.

Recently, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker dropped some comments on the same matter, which has made everyone’s worst fears come true. Expressing concern about Trump’s health, he made sure to highlight how the President’s immediate close circle and aides have actually been taking advantage of the situation. Pritzker noted that he has general concerns for Trump’s well-being at this point. Pointing out the several inconsistencies he has noticed, he added, “This is not the way the President of the United States should be behaving. People need to help him, like his family.”

Speaking further on the Tuesday episode of the Bulwark Podcast, the Governor made sure to mention that he was certainly not one of those who would poke fun and make jokes about Donald Trump’s drop in health. He added that it would not be a surprise if it is found out that several members of the Oval Office and the White House are actually taking advantage of and exploiting Trump in the name of his decline in health.

Pritzker mentioned, “I don’t think anybody around him on a day-to-day basis wants to get him any help because they have more power based upon his diminished capacity.” He then moved ahead specifically to point a finger at White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, who has been an integral member of Trump’s closest circle. Pritzker noted that Miller stands as one of the prime suspects who has been ‘pushing the tactics’ behind Trump, a result of which has been the brutal anti-immigration activities undertaken by the DHS.

Well, in fact, Miller has actually been the main force behind the implementation of Donald Trump’s immigration policy in the first place. Back in May, a report claimed that the administration had eyed a goal to make 3000 immigration arrests in a day.

The governor further fueled speculation by suggesting that Trump’s deportation practices might be part of a broader agenda driven by his deputy chief of staff, Stephen Miller. He added, “He’s clearly the person who is aiming to have Donald Trump become an authoritarian leader. And I wish that, you know, people could at least recognize that Stephen Miller is bad for the country, and he is abusing the fact that Donald Trump has diminished capacity.”

In response to the deafening accusations made against him, Stephen Miller did not sit back silent. In a fiery response, Miller called Pritzker “a moron who hates America.” Miller said, “He’s a fool and he’s a moron, but also most importantly, Sean, he hates America. You can’t love your country and then fight President Trump to keep murderers from murdering.”