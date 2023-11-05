Priscilla Presley Shares Painful Details Of Lisa Marie Presley's Struggles Before Her Tragic Demise

Priscilla Presley, in a heartbreaking and gut-wrenching interview with Piers Morgan, revealed emotional and saddening details related to her and Elvis Presley's late daughter, Lisa Marie Presley. Her words suggested that Lisa Marie had been fighting thoughts of suicide for months before her sudden death earlier this year. Struggling to hold back tears, Priscilla spoke about the difficult period preceding Lisa Marie’s passing at the age of 54 due to complications from past weight loss surgery, compounded by opioids discovered in her system at the time of her death.

Expressing the unimaginable burden of losing a child, Priscilla recalled, mourning not only the loss of her daughter but also the heartache of losing her mother and grandson, Ben, who tragically took his own life in 2020.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jun Sato

In a saddening recollection as per Radar, Priscilla revealed that months before Lisa Marie’s untimely death, Lisa had confessed to the distress she felt over the loss of her son. Priscilla asserted, "Losing Ben was the hardest thing for her. He took his own life, and he was the love of her life, that child, she adored him. She would do anything for him, anything." She continued, "And we were in Memphis, sitting up in the suite, and she said, 'Mom, I don't know if I want to be here,' and I go, 'what are you talking about?' 'You know, my Ben,' and she would go on about Ben and how she is still grieving, and this was a couple of months before." Priscilla further spoke of her daughter’s declining health and her last interaction with her daughter, she asserted, "She didn't look well that night, and I was concerned, She asked Jerry Schilling, one of my best friends, if he could hold her. Her heels were high, but she had worn them before, and I thought, 'Is she OK?' She didn't really look that OK, she looked very frail."

As per Mirror, in response to Piers Morgan's inquiry about Lisa Marie's state of mind, Priscilla shared, "I think so," she replied. "She really, she was almost like, she wanted to go earlier, but the twins were still young, or too young, let's put it that way." Reflecting on their final moments together at the Golden Globes and how they enjoyed the event together. She exclaimed, “We had just gotten there, you go down all these stairs. I tripped a little bit because I had these high heels on, and she started laughing so hard. I started laughing. We hadn’t even had a drink yet. She goes, 'Oh my God, Mom, you can’t even have a drink.' … It was fun, a fun memory. Then we sat down and ordered drinks, and she said, 'Mom, my stomach hurts really bad.' We immediately got up and left.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Pictorial Parade

This unimaginable loss has deeply affected Priscilla, who continues to grapple with the grief of losing her cherished daughter, Lisa Marie. The revelation of Lisa Marie's emotional struggles provides a poignant and heartrending insight into the battles she faced in the months preceding her tragic passing.

