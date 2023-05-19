Elvis Presley's Widow Priscilla and Granddaughter Riley Keough Settle Lisa Marie Estate Dispute

Priscilla Presley has finally settled the dispute over Lisa Marie's trust with granddaughter Riley Keough and is walking away with a hefty amount, reported Page Six. The legal battle finally came to an end at a Los Angeles County Superior Court on Tuesday, with Riley's side set to submit a settlement proposal under seal for both the Promenade and a life insurance trust, per People. "They have reached a settlement. Families are happy," Ronson Shamoun, Priscilla's counsel, told reporters outside the court on Tuesday. "Everyone is happy. Unified and together and excited for the future."

Justin Gold, Keough's lawyer added, "[Riley] would not have agreed to the settlement if she was not happy with it." While the particulars of the arrangement were not revealed in the courthouse as both respondent and the petitioner intend to file a motion to close the settlement, TMZ reported that Priscilla was granted "millions". The subsequent hearing and motion for acceptance are scheduled for August 4, 2023.

Priscilla's written statement to Page Six when asked for comment about the settlement read that the family resolved the confusion regarding the document interpretation after her daughter Lisa Marie's passing away. Even though the media identified the plea as a lawsuit, she wanted to make it clear that she never intended to file a lawsuit against her granddaughter. She was pleased to have resolved it together as a family and hopes that they get the privacy they need to grieve her daughter and spend time with the family. "We love and appreciate all of you and the Presley family is stronger than ever."

The Presley clan encountered a significant loss in January when Elvis and Priscilla Presley's daughter Lisa Marie Presley, passed away at the age of 54 after suffering a cardiac arrest. A few weeks after Lisa Marie's death, it was noted that her mother filed to challenge her daughter's will in a $35 million lawsuit as Lisa Marie Presley named her oldest daughter Riley Keough as the only heir of her estate.

Lisa Marie is survived by her mother Priscilla, 77, and daughters Riley, Harper, and Finley, with the latter three assigned to inherit her estate. Lisa Marie was also mom to son Benjamin Keough, who died in July 2020.

The modification had dismissed Priscilla and Lisa Marie's former business manager Barry Siegel as co-trustees. It handed the authority of the trust, the Graceland mansion, and a 15% stake in Elvis Presley Enterprises (EPE), which together brought in a reported $110 million in 2022, to Daisy Jones & The Six star Riley.

It must not have been manageable for the Presley family to deal with the courtroom drama regarding Lisa Marie's will while simultaneously mourning her loss. As a settlement has taken place, it looks like the family has left their grudges behind, and is possibly on the path to restoring their relationship.