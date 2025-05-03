Princess Kate’s Dazzling Royal Jewelry Collection from King Charles and Queen Camilla—From a £90K Wedding Set to a Stunning Birthday Brooch

It is quite well known that since her marriage to Prince William in 2011, Princess Kate has shared a great relationship with her father-in-law King Charles. As a testament to their great bond, the king has often gifted Kate some of the most expensive and beautiful pieces of jewelry.

The first piece of jewelry that should be mentioned here is the custom-made diamond set that Princess Kate had received from King Charles on the occasion of her wedding to Prince William. The diamond set, which consists of a bracelet, earrings, and a ring costs around £90,000 and is made of either yellow or white diamonds as reported by The Express.

Talking about the set, Anna Byers, of 77 Diamonds, mentioned, “After her wedding to Prince William, [the then] Prince Charles welcomed his new daughter-in-law with a set of matching yellow and white gold pieces. This included a ring, bracelet and a pair of drop earrings she has since worn on several occasions. They are in an Art Deco-style and seem to be custom made for Kate.”

Princess Kate, however, did not wear this gift on her wedding day and wore it later that year in a separate event. Another piece of jewelry that Kate is often seen wearing is a gold bracelet that has reportedly been gifted to her by Queen Camilla. Besides featuring a crown and a coronet, the bracelet also features a C, the letter with which both their names start.

About the bracelet, jewelry expert at Purely Diamonds, Stephanie Tyler said, “The gold charm bracelet we often see Kate in was a touching wedding gift from Camilla and holds a lot of sentimental value. However, it is one of the more affordable pieces of royal jewellery, estimated at around £2,500.”

Kate was seen wearing a new and eye-catching Art Deco-style brooch by Bentley & Skinner on Remembrance Sunday. The brooch is rectangular in shape and adorned with diamonds with a round-cut diamond sitting at its center. The brooch, which costs around £4,500 could be a gift for her 40th birthday and could be given by King Charles, Prince William, or Queen Camilla as speculated by the Royal Watchers.



Another wedding gift to Kate from the Royals was a Round Diamond Baguette Cluster pair. She wore these earrings for the first time in 2011 during her visit to Canada where she paired the jewelry up with her purple Issa wrap dress.

With all the jewelry she has received from the royal family, it is quite evident that she shares quite a hearty and healthy relationship with both king Charles and Queen Camilla, which has seemed to be growing even better over the years.