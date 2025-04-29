Kate Middleton’s Beauty Must-Haves That Are Surprisingly Affordable—And Will Make You Look Like Royalty!

Kate Middleton is especially known to look paparazzi-ready every time she is spotted out in public. The Princess of Wales never misses the mark, for when it comes to looking well put together.

From her glossy hair to her shiny skin, here are a few affordable products that help the royal look flawless every single time.

Nivea Nivea Crème

Royal fans have reportedly seen Kate purchase the moisturizer at the Boots on King’s Road. The Princess of Wales was seen at the famous British beauty retailer chain right after her wedding. The Nivea Nivea Crème retails at $7 at Walmart.

Clarins Natural Lip Perfector

Kate’s go-to lip treatment seems to be from Clarins. The royal has been photographed at a Wimbledon match with the lip gloss in her hands. According to the company’s website, the lip gloss is useful for achieving “soft, nourished and shiny lips.” The lip treatment is priced at $31 at Walmart.

Trilogy Certified Organic Rosehip Oil

This rosehip oil is reportedly an important step in the Princess’ skincare routine. “Kate continues to use rosehip oil in her daily skincare regimen,” a source told US Weekly. The insider shared that Kate “loves the effect it has on her skin.”

Rosehip oil is known to contain fatty acids and vitamins A and C. Dermatologists suggest the oil to anybody looking to achieve moisturized skin, a brightened complexion, or repair skin damage. The Trilogy Certified Organic Rosehip Oil costs $45 on Amazon.

Lancôme Hypnôse Mascara

Kate reportedly uses the Lancôme mascara to achieve her perfect makeup look. This product is famous for its S-shaped brush that helps give the lashes “mega volume.” It is also easy to build the product according to your needs because of how lightweight it is. The Lancôme Hypnôse Mascara can be bought at Walmart for $23.

Bobbi Brown Shimmer Brick Highlighter Mini

This Bobbi Brown highlighter contributed to Kate’s iconic wedding day makeup. According to Bobbi Brown pro Hannah Martin, Kate used the bronzer palette to achieve the subtle glow that was flawlessly visible in all the pictures. The Bobbi Brown Shimmer Brick Highlighter Mini retails at $25 at Sephora.

Why the Princess of Wales’s wedding tiara was a truly sentimental choice https://t.co/qXqLW4lLEG pic.twitter.com/VDgtLuERe2 — Tatler (@Tatlermagazine) April 29, 2025

Kiehl’s Creme with Silk Groom

The non-greasy hair styling cream is also reportedly on Kate’s must-have list. The cream can be used to condition and smoothen hair. The product contains wheat protein, soy protein, and jojoba oil, which makes your hair shiny while nourishing it. The Kiehl’s Creme with Silk Groom retails at $26 at Kiehl’s.

The year in Kate Middleton’s hair: 2015 edition https://t.co/XfEgxjee6l pic.twitter.com/7EDTrUvlQI — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) December 28, 2015

Essie Allure Nail Polish

This nail polish was another product that the royal used on her wedding day. According to a report by the Daily Mail, Kate used the Essie nail paint in a neutral shade along with the Laque Ultra Shine in Rose Lounge by Bourjois. The Essie Allure Nail Polish is priced at $17 on Amazon.