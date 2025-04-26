Kate Middleton Puts Her Foot Down on This Royal Tradition—Even Prince Harry Found It ‘Upsetting’

Kate Middleton is strictly against her kids following a royal tradition that dates back centuries. Catherine, Princess of Wales, is a dutiful member of the family who upholds most royal traditions. She even birthed all three of her children at the famous Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital, a tradition kept alive by the likes of Princess Anne and Princess Diana.

However, she has drawn the line at allowing her kids to take part in “blooding.” It’s an age-old hunting tradition where royal children make their first kill. Then they smear the animal’s blood all over their faces.

“Catherine ‘put her foot down and insisted there will be no blooding for her children’,” royal author Tom Quinn wrote in his book Yes Ma’am – The Secret Life of Royal Servants.

Amanda Matta, a royal commentator, further provided insights into Kate’s decision and what could have driven her to say no to blooding for her children. Speaking with The List, Matta said that it shouldn’t come as a surprise. “This isn’t about making a big statement, as the moment wouldn’t be public.

Instead, it’s about setting boundaries for her family that align with her own values, even when royal tradition suggests otherwise,” the royal commentator said.

Kate stops tradition of ‘blooding’! (Insert sarcastic well done message here) pic.twitter.com/2Z901sq7W9 — End Bird Shooting (@EndBirdShooting) April 23, 2025

Amanda further explained that if Catherine’s children were to take part in this ancient tradition, it would be foolish to assume that the media wouldn’t get hold of photographic evidence, especially when even her private holiday with her family in the French Alps made it into the limelight.

“Moves like this show Kate is thinking not just about what’s expected, but about what’s right for her children and how those decisions land with the broader public,” the royal commentator told The List.

There has been much debate about this hunting expedition practice. Prince Harry described it as a traumatic experience in his tell-all memoir Spare. “He [his stalking guide] placed a hand gently behind my neck, and… pushed my head inside the carcass. My nose and mouth were full of blood, guts, and a deep, upsetting warmth,” he wrote.

Given his description, it’s easy to understand why Kate Middleton doesn’t want her kids to take any part in this ancient royal tradition.

Meanwhile, there’s a rumour that she is ready to defy another tradition for the sake of her kids. Word on the street, the Princess of Wales doesn’t want her oldest, Prince George, to attend Eton, an elite all-boys boarding school that has long been prestigious when it comes to royal family education.

According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, “Kate’s preference is for George to be at a co-educational school, so he can be with his siblings, which is what Kate experienced at Marlborough with her sister, Pippa, and brother, James.”

Kate Middleton Tries To Keep Prince George Away From Eton College https://t.co/7M8OjcBykq — Rolle Henderson (@Razrsharp19) February 1, 2025

However, she has yet to reach a final decision about her eldest son’s education, as Prince William might be against it. Nicholl noted, “William has very fond memories of Eton, which has a long history with aristocrats and members of the royal family.”

Whether the prince will budge remains to be seen, but it is confirmed that when it comes to her kids, Middleton is not scared of breaking a few royal traditions.