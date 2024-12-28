Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, is not in favor of sending her son Prince George to Eton College. Popularly known as the ‘school of future kings’, Eton is said to be the first choice for members of the Royal Family. However, the obvious is questionable now as it looks like the 11-year-old’s choices have widened.

Speaking to GBN, royal expert Charlotte Griffiths, said, “I think this will be the year we find out where Prince George is going to school, and I don’t think it’s going to be Eton.” Her Royal Highness is of the view that “sending George to such a stuffy, upper-crust institution goes against all of their efforts to modernize the monarchy,” a palace insider disclosed.

The future king and queen are constantly going back and forth over Eton College, which is Prince William’s former school. The couple is also considering Marlborough College, from which Kate graduated. According to sources, William and Kate haven’t been able to come to a conclusion and are now considering other options for George.

The Royal Highness is also looking at St. Edward’s School in Oxford, which accepts 47,000 pounds per year. They think the school might be a good fit for George, who is second in line for the throne. They even visited the location when the princess went through abdominal surgery.

As per a royal insider, Kate Middleton does not want to send George away, even though it is a family tradition. “Kate long disagreed with her husband about sending him away, even though it’s tradition,” sources say. In recent times, the future monarch and queen consort’s plans have been disclosed often and have caught public attention.

“Eton College is a charity for the advancement of education. At its heart sits an independent boys’ boarding school which leads a dynamic range of educational activities and an expanding network of educational partnerships,” as per the school’s mission statement. “The charity’s primary purpose, determined from its Christian foundation in 1440, is to draw out the best of young people’s talents and to enable them to flourish and make a positive impact on others through the course of a healthy, happy, and fulfilling life,” the directive claimed.

The heirs of the British throne have always been raised under a rigid and disciplined lifestyle for centuries. Their life is also very public-facing. The ancient code of the Crown has always been about serving its people. It is due to the future queen that Prince George’s childhood is based more on how ‘modern society functions.’ Kate’s popularity is highly attributed to her unconventional ways, which includes her fashion statement. The next queen consort is also said to be the ‘driving force’ behind William’s reign. The future queen might even bring a ‘new and modern monarchy.’