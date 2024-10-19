Princess Diana's Naughty Birthday Card for Her Male Friend Reveals Her Cheeky Sense of Humor

Poised and graceful Princess Diana also had a cheeky side to her personality which particularly came out while gifting presents to her loved ones. The late Princess of Wales once gave a birthday card to her close pal 'Tony,' also Anthony Burrage, an accountant and trusted employee of Her Royal Highness Princess Diana, which was put up for the auction estimated to be worth around £600-£900.

Image Source: Diana, Princess Of Wales, On A Walkabout During A Visit To Munich In Germany. Getty Images | Photo by Tim Graham

The humorous card featured a sleeping beauty cartoon with the caption, "A little prick in the hand sent Sleeping Beauty to sleep." The inside of the card read, "Only the big ones are worth staying awake for!" Diana also personalized the card with a handwritten note, wishing, "Tony, a belated Happy Birthday for the 5th. From, Diana," as per The Sun. The man who first bought the card from a Diana collector is selling it with the starting bid on Julien's Auctions being £152.

30 November 1995: Princess Diana is seen out in London accompanied by Paul Burrell, her butler. pic.twitter.com/DlzzCB7vIt — ALL PRINCESS DIANA (@princessdibooks) November 29, 2019

The funny card was just one example of how hilarious Diana was. Her former butler Paul Burrell, who fondly remembers his time with her, shared that the late royal loved Christmas, and every year, she'd look for a playful surprise for her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. While speaking to The Mirror, Burrell recalled, "She'd spend hours looking for jokey things for their stockings. One year, Harry got fake dog poo." Harry, who loved the present, decided to trick his grandmother (late) Queen Elizabeth II with it.

The late princess's former hairdresser Richard Dalton echoed the same in his new book, It's All About the Hair—My Decade with Diana, and shared the moments from her life that people thought they knew but actually didn't like her wicked sense of humor. Dalton's main goal in writing the book was to show the world "how funny Diana was," and "just what a wonderful, genuine person she was," as per PEOPLE.

Immerse yourself in Diana's world like never before in this photo book memoir from Richard Dalton, trusted hairdresser and stylist to the people's princess.

https://t.co/dYQbyyOeUN#NewRelease #SupportIndieAuthors #royalmemoir pic.twitter.com/cE9M11RTdL — BookBaby Bookshop (@BookBabyShop) October 3, 2024

Dalton writes in the book, "[Diana had an] amazing, [and] wicked sense of humor. Her jokes were hysterical," and she was always playing a prank on someone and pulling someone's leg. He asserted that her sense of humor became "very naughty at times," adding, "She always had plastic vomit or plastic dog poop in her bag to place on people's seats when we traveled on long flights."

He worked for Diana from before her 1981 wedding with Prince [now King] Charles until 1991. Dalton continued, "She was hysterically funny and loved playing jokes on all of us. I do find the humorous side of Diana to be very sweet," insisting, "She just wanted to be 'normal' and was just like the rest of us."

“I am not a political figure, I am a humanitarian figure, always was, always will be”…



~ Princess Diana pic.twitter.com/cO8TGFUuZu — Pelham (@Resist_05) June 29, 2024

However, as much as Diana loved to have fun, she had a serious side when it came to her royal duties down to her hairstyles. "Diana was very conscious that she did not want her hair to overshadow the charity she was representing that day and supporting," Dalton revealed while referring to her commitment to philanthropy.