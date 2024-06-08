Here's the Truth Behind When Princess Kate Middleton Might Return to Royal Duties

Reportedly, Kate Middleton's position within the British royal family could be altered for much longer than expected. One insider informed US Weekly that the Princess of Wales was doing much better but still needed more time for her health to improve. "We have been really clear that [Kate] needs the space and the privacy to recover right now. She will return to work when she has had the green light from doctors." However, another source added that Middleton 'may never come back in the role that people saw her in before.'

A source informed the Daily Beast that she may not make public appearances as a working royal for the rest of 2024. The insider told the outlet, "Lots of people involved in planning need to know what all the principals are doing a long way in advance. I am told that Kate’s diary for this year is empty. There is nothing planned. She may not appear in public for the rest of the year."

When asked about the palace's plans for dealing with the return of rumors and conspiracy theories that would accompany a long absence, the insider told The Daily Beast, "I would not rule out another video message updating the country on her health. That proved to be a very effective way of keeping the conspiracy theorists at bay." However, refuting some of these claims, a source told Harper's Bazaar that claims about the Princess never coming back were 'unfair and untrue': "When the time is right, she will resume her work."

In March, amid continuing speculations, Middleton shared the news of her illness with the world in a video, choosing not to disclose the specific kind of cancer. Interestingly, a friend of the royal couple also informed the publication, "The key thing for her now is avoiding any kind of stress or anxiety and just getting on with the business of getting better. They will bail out and be off to Sandringham the moment school breaks up."

According to the source, Middleton has been more comfortable confiding in her family than in her social circle: "The circle of trust is tiny. She has been surrounded by Carole and Michael, and (sister) Pippa and (brother) James have obviously been there for her as well. They are an incredibly tight family, and Catherine feels absolutely confident relying on them. They have been there for her for decades and never let her down."

Middleton and William share three children: Prince Louis, 6, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince George, 10. While Middleton continues to stay out of the spotlight, William resumed his royal responsibilities in April and even addressed a fan's concern about her health with a brief update. He told a fan, "Yeah, we’re all doing well." Moreover, Prince William's public appearance, according to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, signaled to The Sun that life was getting back to normal for the royal family. The expert stated, "Royals realize that every single thing they do sends a message in one way or another. If Catherine had been there, it would have been fantastic, but no one is expecting that."