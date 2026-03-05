Princess Diana’s Former Bodyguard Calls Ex-Prince Andrew ‘Arrogant’ Amid Epstein Scandal

Ken Wharfe, Princess Diana‘s former bodyguard, recently appeared on Best magazine’s Suddenly Single podcast, hosted by Siobhan Wykes. During a conversation with Wykes as part of the podcast, Wharfe disclosed how he felt about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor during his time working for the royal family.

Wharfe called the former prince “one of the most arrogant men” he has ever met. He shared his encounters with Andrew on different occasions. “I did, on a few occasions, have dealings with him in a professional capacity – and I found him to be one of the most arrogant individuals I’ve ever had the misfortune of meeting,” Diana’s former bodyguard said.

Wharfe worked as Diana’s personal protection officer from 1988 to 1993. He said that he shared a friendly and professional relationship with Diana. He also discussed Diana’s struggles with her marriage and her confrontation with Queen Camilla about her affair with King Charles.

🚨 Princess Diana’s former bodyguard brands Andrew ‘one of the most arrogant individuals he’s met’! 🚨 Ken Wharfe, Princess Diana’s longtime royal protection officer, launched a scathing attack on Prince Andrew in a new interview on March 3, 2026. He described the Duke of York… pic.twitter.com/BsGzVfFG78 — The scoop stateside (@ScoopStateside) March 3, 2026

The former bodyguard also shared his opinion on the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, calling it “excruciatingly toxic.” The British police arrested Andrew on his birthday amidst an investigation into the Epstein case.

Andrew, however, has denied all allegations and dismissed having any relations with the late sex offender. He was released the next day. New information released by the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) revealed that Andrew shared sensitive information with Epstein while working as the United Kingdom trade envoy.

🔥🚨BREAKING NEWS: Prince Andrew just got his royal titles removed including Duke due to a ‘discussion with King Charles’ about allegations of new information connecting Prince Andrew to Jeffrey Epstein getting released in the near future. This is historic. pic.twitter.com/QYsFmTdb3t — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) October 17, 2025

While expressing his opinion about the case, Wharfe said, “It’s only just begun and who knows where this might end up.” He added, “There isn’t a day now in the last six months where there hasn’t been a story surrounding the Duke of York Windsor’s association with Epstein.”

Wharfe did not want to add too much to the conversation about Andrew since he does not know where the story and investigations will go. Andrew’s royal title was taken away last year, and this year he was also forced to move out of his royal accommodation.

Moreover, the royal family has also announced that they will help the British police in the investigations regarding Andrew whenever needed. Apart from this, they have made it clear that they do not wish to associate themselves with the disgraced prince.