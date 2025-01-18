Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of rape and sexual abuse, which some readers may find distressing.

Egyptian billionaire Al Fayed has been accused of sexual assault and even rape by several women. Al Fayed died in 2023 at the age of 94. It was in the 1990s that the business had amicable ties with Princess Diana. Sources say that Princess Diana went on a holiday with Al Fayed along with her two sons, Prince Harry and William. Even though there were warnings by Dai Davies, the former royal protection head, it was still executed.

Dai Davies told Sky News, “This was a man who I would be concerned if a relative of mine was going on holiday with him, let alone the future king and his brother and their mother, Princess Diana.” As per a report by CNBC, approximately 37 women have come forward and have accused the billionaire of sexual assault cases. The alleged reports even include details of rape. Out of the victims, six of the women are Americans, and one of them has also given an exclusive interview to US media outlet NBC News.

“I was horrified because I was aware of some of the allegations even then that were going around,” claimed Mr Davies. “I was aware that he had tried very hard to ingratiate himself with the Royal Family and obviously knowing, as I did, the reputation he was alleged [to have] then, I was concerned, and I took the opportunity to inform the Royal Family.”

The former owner of London’s luxury department store Harrods, Al Fayed, was even featured in “The Crown.” The Netflix series is a historical TV series about the reign and details of Queen Elizabeth II.

Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed kiss, 1997. Diana, glowing, perches on the back of a jet-ski bobbing on a sun-kissed ocean as her new lover Dodi grips the handlebars. She appears laughing and carefree and – at 36 – on the brink of a new life after many troubled years. It is still… pic.twitter.com/wyTxPgwM8I — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) August 1, 2023

Al Fayed’s good terms with Princess Diana attracted him global attention. Reports also say that Al Fayed’s son, Dodi Fayed and Diana were involved romantically. The two of them died in 1997 in a car crash in Paris. After his son’s demise, Al Fayed spent several years trying to prove his allegations that the car crash wasn’t an accident. He alleged that it was a deliberate attempt to prevent the princess from marrying his son Dodi. The Royals were accused of causing the car crash because Dodi was a Muslim.

The podcast released on Thursday by the BBC in where Fayed is accused of sexual assault and five accusing him of rape. The accusations are by multiple women who worked at a London luxury department store. The evidence in the podcast includes a “mix of survivors and individuals with evidence” regarding Fayed. The legal team has confirmed to AFP that nearly 37 women have accused Fayed of sexual abuse.

Princess Diana’s last vacation on Mohamed Al Fayed’s yacht, in Portofino (August 1997) pic.twitter.com/Wbl21mUmcb — LetsDiscover 🌎 (@DiscoverAtoZ) December 12, 2023

The legal team that is representing the women alleging sexual assault and rape by the late Mohammed Al Fayed draws parallels between the allegations made against Harvey Weinstein and Jeffrey Epstein. The allegations also include minor girls between the ages of 15 and 16 at the time, as per the lawyers.

The women have even disclosed horrifying details about the sexual abuse allegations against the Egyptian billionaire. The women have reported how Fayed worked into the luxury store and ‘cherry-picked’ women who were then brought to his executive suite.

If you or someone you know has experienced rape or sexual abuse, help is available: National Sexual Assault Hotline (U.S.): 1-800-656-4673 (RAINN) or visit www.rainn.org for confidential support.