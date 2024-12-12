Dodi Fayed and Princess Diana were among the most high-profile couples in the world at the time of their tragic deaths in 1997. However, the People’s Princess wasn’t the only woman alleged to have been in Dodi’s life before their romance. American model Kelly Fisher once claimed she was engaged to Dodi when he began his relationship with Diana, and she described the end of their relationship as being particularly painful.

Fisher, a model who has graced covers and walked for brands like Armani and Victoria’s Secret, met Dodi Fayed in July 1996 while in Paris. Their relationship progressed quickly, and according to Fisher, they were engaged by late 1996. She alleged that Dodi started romancing Princess Diana even though they were together, causing a prominent overlap between the two relationships.

The drama of their entanglement played out in both media and the court of public opinion. Fisher alleged she was blindsided by Fayed’s affair with Diana, discovering it through paparazzi photos; these images showed Fayed and Diana kissing, which Fisher said she found particularly hurtful given her belief that Dodi and she were still planning to marry. Eventually, the model sued Fayed for breach of contract, seeking the remaining balance and damages.

During a tearful press conference in August 1997, Fisher, represented by attorney Gloria Allred, stated, “We would like the Princess, who has suffered greatly in the past, to know of Ms. Fisher’s experiences with Mr. Fayed so that she can make an informed decision regarding her future and that of her children…anywhere in the world on a confidential basis... Mr. Fayed needs to take responsibility for the woman that he 'left at the altar' and treated with such total disrespect. He threw her love away in a callous way with no regard for her whatsoever," as reported by Elle.

Sunday 17 August 1997



The print media are still completely obsessed with Kelly Fisher's allegations at the press conference in LA three days ago about her engagement to Dodi.



The Sunday Mirror has more denials of Dodi’s relationship from Fayed sources. pic.twitter.com/IeHSDAIuD5 — Diana Day by Day (@DianaDaybyDay) August 17, 2022

As per People, the situation took a tragic turn when Fayed and Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997. In light of the tragedy, Fisher dropped her lawsuit against the Fayed family. Allred remarked, "Out of respect for the tragedy, and tremendous loss the Fayed family has suffered, she has authorized me as her attorney, to dismiss her lawsuit against Mr Fayed…Kelly suffered greatly because of the break up with Mr, Fayed. She was engaged to him, and they had planned to marry on Aug. 9, 1997. Kelly loved Dodi very much, and she is devastated by his loss and that of Princess Diana. Nothing is more important than the life of a human being. In the light of this enormous tragedy, Kelly forgives Dodi for all of his past injustices against her.”

Full text of the legal filing by Kelly Fisher’s lawyer @GloriaAllred against Dodi Fayed on 14 August 1997.



It’s worth reading as it adds a new dimension that was not reported in the media, namely that a woman was expected to stop working and lost a considerable sum of money. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/5CGtAvjyHG — Diana Day by Day (@DianaDaybyDay) August 15, 2022

Having said that, Dodi's father, Mohamed Al-Fayed, disputed many of Fisher’s claims, calling her a 'gold digger' in the past and denying that Dodi ever proposed marriage to her. But Fisher’s mother, Judith Dunaway, supported her daughter’s claims, asserting that Fayed had asked for permission to marry Fisher in November 1996. Dunaway exclaimed, "No one's daughter deserves to be treated as my daughter was. Kelly loved him, trusted him and has been treated very cruelly by him."

Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed kiss, 1997. Diana, glowing, perches on the back of a jet-ski bobbing on a sun-kissed ocean as her new lover Dodi grips the handlebars. She appears laughing and carefree and - at 36 - on the brink of a new life after many troubled years.



It is still… pic.twitter.com/wyTxPgwM8I — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) August 1, 2023

Following Fayed and Diana’s deaths, transcripts of heated phone calls between Fisher and Fayed were made public during the 2008 inquest into Princess Diana’s death. The model was heard saying, "You even flew me down to St. Tropez to sit on a boat while you seduced Diana all day and f— me all night…You are f—crazy. We were together the whole time. And you knew it."

This article originally appeared 4 months ago.