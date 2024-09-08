Princess Diana and Dodi Al Fayed's 'Last Minute' Wrong Decisions Killed Them Both

For the world, Princess Diana and Dodi Al Fayed were killed in a tragic car crash. However, a journalist told an outlet last year (in 2023) that sadly a series of Al Fayed's decisions on the night led to their untimely death. Although brief, Diana's romance with the Egyptian billionaire and film producer was a source of media fascination before she died on August 10, 1997.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jacques Langevin

Journalist Andrew Neil claimed, "Of course, Dodi was, sadly, the architect of his own death and Diana's. The decision to leave The Ritz wasn't taken until the very last minute, as was the roundabout route through a tunnel to get to Dodi's apartment. By Al Fayed's own testimony to me, nobody could have been lying in wait to assassinate them since nobody knew in advance what they were going to do or how they were going to do it," per The Royal Observer.

The late couple were settled in The Ritz Hotel when Al Fayed decided to take Diana to his apartment close to the Champs-Elysées. But, Al Fayed was aware the paparazzi would follow them through. So he dialed his father, Mohamed Al Fayed, who died on August 30, 2023, for help and asked if he and Diana could use the businessman's personal security to escape the swarming photographers. And, of course, he allowed.

Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed kiss, 1997. Diana, glowing, perches on the back of a jet-ski bobbing on a sun-kissed ocean as her new lover Dodi grips the handlebars. She appears laughing and carefree and - at 36 - on the brink of a new life after many troubled years.



It is still… pic.twitter.com/wyTxPgwM8I — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) August 1, 2023

The next contributing decision was when Al Fayed instructed the driver Henry Paul to take a different detour, once again, to avoid the intrusive media. Little did he know it was the same route that death would be waiting for them. Out of the four people in the car, only one survived- their bodyguard Trevor Rees-Jones. However, to date, the sole survivor has no memory of the crash.

An investigation probe launched in the mid-2000s concluded in 2008, citing "gross negligence" of the chauffeur and the paparazzi pursuing them. However, despite an apparent accident, Al Fayed's father, Mohamed, blamed a royal conspiracy and alleged it wasn't a natural death but a well-planned murder. The Harrod's owner told the inquest, "Diana told me on the telephone that she was pregnant. I was the only person that they told," per The Guardian.

RIP Mohamed Al-Fayed, 94.

An extraordinary tour de force of a man who never got over the death of his beloved son Dodi in the crash that also killed Diana. Mohamed wasn’t everyone’s cup of tea and he was a flawed, complex character, but I liked him. pic.twitter.com/gMHSunkmzu — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 1, 2023

But PR executive Chester Stern told a publication, "He [Mohamed] backed off [Diana's pregnancy news] being a direct conspiracy led by Prince Philip in more recent years. This suggests he was quietly beginning to accept it was an accident."

Shortly after Diana's relationship with Hasnat ended, she began dating Al Fayed in the summer of 1997. Similar to Diana, the Egyptian was divorced. They were first photographed kissing on the Fayed family yacht and less than a week before their death, Sunday Mirror wrote, "You only have to look at the sensual body language to know that they have found physical and spiritual fulfillment in each other," per PEOPLE.

Why I don't believe that Diana and Dodi were ever in love!



Along with millions worldwide I watched the first four new episodes of Netflix's The Crown, which linger over the final days of the relationship between Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed that led to both their deaths in a… pic.twitter.com/g27ub8QAgN — Amanda Platell (@amandajplatell) November 19, 2023

Although they seemed smitten with each other, royal historian Sally Bedell Smith told Vanity Fair, "Mohamed Al Fayed engineered the romance with Dodi. And Dodi basically did whatever his father told him to do. He was really the puppet master behind Dodi and Diana’s very brief, barely more than a month, romance."