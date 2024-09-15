Princess Diana Said These Astonishing Words After Her 1985 'Uptown Girl' Dance

Princess Diana used to take secret ballet classes. The late Princess of Wales even performed for King Charles in 1985 with Wayne Sleep on the track Uptown Girl by Billy Joel. The performance earned Lady Diana with ear screeching applause and love which continues to be one of the timeless performances of the Royal Opera House in London. In the new book Dancing With Diana: A Memoir, which is set to hit the bookshelves on September 10, the author Anne Allan reflected on the secret ballet classes that the "People's Princess" took from 1981 to 1989.

Allan also touched upon what the Princess uttered shockingly after her famed Uptown Girl performance. After Wayne and Di's performance, Wayne suggested, "Let’s leave them wanting more" after their several calls behind the curtain. After they concluded with it, the royal performer told both Wayne and Allan that it "Beats the wedding!" The expression left them puzzled and worried about Lady Diana's marital life. Though Allan never spoke out about the conversations she had with the Princess, it is the first time, that in the book she revealed how the royal lady was stuck in a loveless marriage wherein she was always looking to please the love of her life and her husband Prince Charles.

In an excerpt retrieved by People, Allan recalled the night and how the British Royal monarch reacted to his wife's performance. "As we were led to the reception area where Charles would be, we passed many members of the audience who congratulated her, which she truly loved. . . . She made her way to Charles, and as she stood before him, I could sense she desperately wanted his approval," it read. "He said, 'Well done, darling,' and turned to talk with someone else. I sensed disapproval from him and my heart took a thud," Allan continued as she spilled the beans on the dynamics of the royal couple per HuffPost.

Speaking to the news outlet she disclosed, "She just wanted him to be thrilled. When you feel that somebody doesn’t love you, that affects you. She kept thinking that there was love there and that there would be love there. And I’m sure there was." Describing the dance performance, the book shared a glimpse of the 1985 event. "She had been choreographed to stop for two bars of music, look at the audience, give a couple of jazz shoulder rolls when she saw the Downtown Boy, then continue with some jazz slides to see if he was following," the dance mistress notes. "Next was her favorite moment, placing her hands on Wayne’s head and pushing him down into a kneeling position, then kicking one of her legs high over his head. The audience loved the storytelling of the movie," she further pens. Which was also shown in the television series of Netflix The Crown's fourth season.