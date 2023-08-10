Taylor Swift Swaps Heels for Comfy Ballet Flats Post Show, Vanessa Bryant Shares Cute Backstage Snap

So what if you are the pop sensation Taylor Swift? Nothing beats comfy. But to her credit, the Bad Blood singer pirouettes around in her towering Louboutins throughout her performances on stage. However, the pain right after is undeniable. So the legendary entertainer switched to comfortable ballet flats post-show, and we can one hundred percent relate.

Image Source: Getty Images | Kevin Winter

Also Read: Taylor Swift Promises Concert Audience That She Will Release as Many Albums ‘As Humanly Possible'

Last week, Swift commenced her six-show run at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, with which The Shake It Off singer wrapped up the last leg of the Eras Tour in the United States. And her fans couldn't miss her iconic performances, which were graced by celebrities including Emma Stone, Taylor Lautner, Meghan Markle, Austin Butler, and Kaia Gerber, among others. Vanessa Bryant and her daughters too attended her concert on Thursday, August 3 at the SoFi Stadium.

After the concert, Bryant and her girls met and posed with Swift backstage. And, of course, they documented the moment and posted it on social media so the fans could see it too. In the post, the Bryant girls seemed star-struck and smiled wide surrounding Swift. Although the 33-year-old was dressed in her final costume, a blue bejeweled bodysuit, one thing was worth noticing.

The Anti-Hero singer swapped her knee-high Christian Louboutin boots with convenient and restful footwear- ballet flats, reported PEOPLE. She opted for baby pink ballet flats with bows for the meet and greet after the show. It's relatable she ditched glam for comfort after three consecutive hours of dancing on stage.

Image Source: Instagram | @vanessabryant

Also Read: Singer Loren Gray Recreated Her Look From Taylor Swift’s ‘The Man’ Music Video for LA ‘Eras Tour’ Concert

By the photograph, it looks like Bryant and her girls are proud Swifties. Besides this snap, the philanthropist also shared other adorable moments from the singer's concert on her Instagram account. In fact, she used the show to pay an emotional tribute to her late husband, Kobe Bryant.

The 41-year-old honored the basketball champion with her special outfit- a denim jacket that she wore for Swift's Eras Tour stop in Los Angeles. The jacket's back had a memorable photo of Swift and Kobe Bryant onstage during The 1989 World Tour at the then-Staples Center on August 21, 2015, per TODAY.

Also Read: Taylor Swift Fans Are Convinced She Is Making Her Broadway Debut Soon After the Eras Tour

On top of the photograph it was written "Swiftie." She posted it on her Instagram stories, and in the next slide, she showed the 'Say You'll Remember Me' patch that was on the front of the jacket. She wrote "Mambacita," her late daughter Gianna's nickname, and tagged her athlete husband's Instagram on the photo.

Image Source: Instagram | @vanessabryant

The NBA superstar and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna (Gigi) died a tragic death in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020. The couple welcomed their daughter Capri in 2019, a year before Kobe died. His wife, the American businesswoman, Vanessa Bryant, attended Thursday's show with her eldest 19-year-old, Natalia, and 6-year-old daughter, Bianka. She shared a series of photos of her daughters with Swift. Like a true Swiftie, Bryant wore friendship bracelets with the names of her loved ones- "Kob," "Gigi," and "Mommy" bracelets stacked on top of each other on her wrist.

The late Los Angeles Lakers was also a Swiftie. He praised the pop star and her career, "Taylor's been at the top of the game for a very, very long time." In 2019, Kobe told Newsweek, "I don't care if you like her music or you don't like her music. Look at what she's doing. It's unbelievable to be able to pull that off over and over and over and over."

He added Swift was "a sweetheart to my girls before she even blew up and became Taylor Swift, so that's why I like her."

References:

https://people.com/taylor-swift-eras-tour-ballet-flats-7571522

https://www.today.com/popculture/news/vanessa-bryant-taylor-swift-jacket-kobe-eras-tour-rcna98098

https://www.newsweek.com/kobe-bryant-parenting-taylor-swift-life-after-basketball-interview-months-before-his-death-1484759

More from Inquisitr

Vanessa Bryant Paid a Touching Tribute to Her Late Husband, Kobe Bryant at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Taylor Swift Shared a Heartfelt Moment With Kobe Bryant’s Daughter as She Gifted Her a Red Hat at Concert