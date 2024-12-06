Princess Diana Allegedly Rejected Dating Tom Cruise Because of One Hilarious Reason: "He’s Too..."

Princess Diana once made a lighthearted yet definitive remark about Tom Cruise that has resurfaced in anecdotes shared by those close to her. Darren McGrady, Diana’s former chef, revealed in 2023 that she dismissed the idea of dating Cruise after meeting him on the set of Mission Impossible. At the time, Diana took her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, to Pinewood Studios to watch the making of the film. While her sons enjoyed the experience, Diana had her own thoughts about Cruise.

McGrady shared the story in a video commemorating Diana’s 60th birthday, where he recounted their conversation before the visit. Diana mentioned the invitation during breakfast, asking whether her sons would find the outing interesting. McGrady, trying to tease her, suggested that meeting Cruise might be the highlight for her. Diana allegedly replied, “Darren, I’ll crack the funnies.” However, when the Princess returned to the kitchen that day, she shared how much William and Harry had enjoyed themselves. Picking up some fruit as she left, she casually said about Cruise, “That’s another one off the list. He’s too short.”

Standing at 5’10”, Diana seemed to find the three-inch height difference with the 5’7” actor to be a dealbreaker, as per Fandom Wire. Despite this comment, Diana had previously expressed admiration for Cruise. According to biographer Judy Wade in Diana: The Intimate Portrait, the Princess found him 'extremely fanciable' when they first met in 1992 at the London premiere of Far and Away. Cruise, who attended the event with then-wife Nicole Kidman, reportedly charmed Diana, though their interaction did not go beyond polite exchanges.

Wade also suggested that Diana’s admiration for Cruise created unease for Kidman, who was reportedly uncomfortable with Diana’s stardom and charm. "Well, that explains why Nicole Kidman turned down roles with Diana every time and wasn't happy that her best friend Naomi Watts accepted," Wade noted, according to Nicki Swift. While they didn't know the Princess too well, both Cruise and Kidman attended her funeral in 1997.

Diana's visit to the Mission Impossible set was not the first time Diana mingled with Hollywood stars. Throughout her life, Diana often interacted with A-listers, though her focus always remained on her sons and her humanitarian work. According to McGrady, Diana’s decision to bring William and Harry to the film set reflected her desire to provide memorable experiences for her children while maintaining a sense of normalcy in their otherwise public lives.

Years later, Cruise made headlines again in 2022 when William and Kate Middleton attended the London premiere of Top Gun: Maverick. At the event, Cruise held Middleton’s hand as she climbed a staircase on the red carpet. Before the premiere, Cruise had arranged a private screening of the film for William and Middleton, reportedly because the Prince was a longtime fan of the original 1986 movie.