Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Reportedly Banned From Royal Ascot Amid Prince Andrew Controversy

Prince Andrew fell from grace, and the entire British royal family bore the burden of his actions and Andrew’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, are among those most affected.

Other members of the royal family have been trying to stay as far away from Andrew’s shadow as possible, and reports claim the two sisters have been banned from the prestigious Royal Ascot.

Royal Ascot is an annual horse racing event held at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire, England. It was one of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s favorite events, with senior royals participating in a carriage procession.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Banned from Attending Royal Ascot amid Parents’ Ties to Epstein: Report https://t.co/JfGQVtc4Cw /Ease up on the 2 for god sake. They’re great young ladies who have done nothing — Edward (@Edward508) March 2, 2026

This comes as a larger step to completely sideline Andrew and his immediate family members, as reported by the Daily Mail UK.

A source claimed, “I’ve spoken to my friend who works at Ascot and they said the girls have been told they can’t be there this year. Beatrice has taken it the hardest. She’s been completely blindsided by all of this.”

Apparently, Prince William and Princess Kate want to keep the sisters at “arm’s length” before they clear their ties with Epstein. Prince William even advised other royals not to appear with Beatrice and Eugenie, at least for a year.

However, another source revealed to the Daily Mail that there is sympathy for the sisters. Prince Harry even suggested Beatrice use his £11 million ($14 million) home as a hideout for the time being.

The source also disclosed, “Harry has communicated with the girls, saying something along the lines of, ‘He knows what it’s like to be at the wrong end of the institution. He’s said there’s an open invite, especially for Beatrice, if she ever wants one.’”

The situation of the disgraced Andrew is not good, specifically after getting arrested on his 66th birthday. He was detained under suspicion of misconduct in office, thanks to his time as a British trade envoy.

Andrew is currently being investigated on whether he disclosed confidential trade information to Jeffrey Epstein or not.

On the other hand, Sarah Ferguson, Andrew’s former wife, is taking a backseat from the public attention.

People reported she wants to focus on her mental health and is weighing her options. A spokesperson stated, “She is assessing a number of options currently, and no final decision has been made.”

FALL FROM GRACE: King Charles releases a statement on reports of his brother, former Prince Andrew’s arrest: “I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. What now follows is the full, fair and… pic.twitter.com/YlEBF4ypEb — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 19, 2026

It is not just Prince William, but even King Charles has announced that the law must take its course.

His statement read, “I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities.”