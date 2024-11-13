Prince William's Outfit Choice at Latest Event Has Fans Complaining About One Thing: "I Wonder Why..."

Royal watchers are abuzz over Prince William’s appearance at the recent Earthshot Prize Awards in Cape Town. Arriving at Green Point Shared Fields, William’s attire stood out on the green carpet. In contrast to last year's velvet suit and bow tie, he opted for a vintage look, featuring a grey checked blazer paired with a light blue shirt. He also wore a pair of £130 white trainers made from biodegradable materials and zero plastic.

Netizens online however remained unimpressed by William's outfit choice. Some felt the future King was underdressed for the event. A person quipped on Instagram, “Who forgot to give William the dress code?!” Another mocked Willam's supposedly disheveled ensemble, “Did William's luggage get lost and he had to borrow clothes from five different people?" Users on X had similar reactions, with one user posting, “He seems uncharacteristically underdressed compared to his hosts. I wonder why? There must have been a dress code.” Another user shared the sentiment, and wrote, “Isn’t he too casual for a formal event? I am sure there is sustainable formal wear.”

Good for him for wearing eco-friendly clothes!👏🏼 BUT, I’m not loving this look on him - something is off.

Think I’ve been indoctrinated by @dieworkwear.🤭 — cmh (@Silkpyjamas) November 6, 2024

An individual however used the opportunity to take a dig at William’s sister-in-law. They penned, “Looks like Megan Markle chose his outfit." Another user humorously suggested, “Maybe Grandpa’s closet has some things that could have the sleeves let down?” His choice of footwear particularly piqued the curiosity of netizens. One remarked on Instagram that they had "never seen Prince William at an event in sneakers!!" Another opined on X, "Are these the same brand of shoes many of the performers are also wearing?"

This outfit is a miss for me. Why would he choose this for an evening event? 🤯 — Ytv22 T. (@ytv2223387) November 7, 2024

Others, however, appreciated the more laidback appearance. A person commented on X, “I love his look. He has been looking great and helping the world...” Another fan added, “This is great! Loving the sustainable and recycled look!” In a similar vein, one chimed, "That blazer was a great find. I love it on him!" His casual style was also embraced by fashion experts. According to Hello! magazine, celebrity stylist Sian Clarke described William’s recent 'style overhaul' as a natural fit for his 'kind energy.' She mentions that as his role expands, along with his life experience and fatherhood, his style has understandably taken on a "more subtle and soft look."

Prince of Wales at the 2024 Earthshot Prize awards ceremony on November 6, 2024, in Cape Town, South Africa. (Image Source: Photo by Phil Noble-Pool/Getty Images)

The Earthshot Prize Awards, an event that William launched in 2021, focuses on addressing climate challenges. At the event, William also provided a brief update on his wife, Kate Middleton’s health, following her recent treatment. When asked about her well-being, William responded, “She is doing really well, thanks. Hopefully, she is watching tonight and cheering me on.” He went on to praise her support over the past year. “She has been amazing this whole year and I know she will be really keen to see tonight be a success.”