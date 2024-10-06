Why Meghan Markle Chooses to Hide Her Feet With Very Long Outfits, As Per Celebrity Stylist

Meghan Markle's wardrobe style has shifted significantly since she and Prince Harry stepped down from their royal duties and relocated to California to start a new chapter together. Rather than altering her maxi outfits to perfectly fit her 5ft 6in frame, the Duchess often opts for clothes that, while undeniably stylish, tend to drag along the floor as she walks. As she and the Duke of Sussex continue to perform 'quasi-royal' duties, including their recent tour of Nigeria and participation in events like the Invictus Games, Markle is frequently snapped wearing trousers, skirts, and dresses that appear too long for her, and celebrity stylist, Rochelle White, explained why it is so.

White explained to Daily Mail that the Duchess’s preference for longer garments had a specific reason: "Long dresses and trousers, depending on body type, can help to elongate the body and shape. They can make you look taller and, depending on the styles, can help to define areas of the body you either want to highlight or cover up." She added, "Looking at Meghan, I feel that these styles make her look taller and highlight her silhouette. I feel that she knows her body and the things or items that work for her best and is tapping into that with her looks."

White also said that Markle's outfits, often made with heavier fabrics, may be designed to fit loosely. She opined, "I know that wide-leg long trousers are in fashion and trending right now. They have been dominating Instagram and runways, so I think [Markle] likes the style. But the Duchess could also be working with either a designer, fashion house, or stylist where it might not be possible to make alterations so they are more fitting to her leg length. As a result, they are longer."

During her visit to Lagos, Markle wore a striking Carolina Herrera Silk Overlay Column gown in 'taxi cab' yellow. Despite the sunny 30-degree weather, she donned yet another long, vibrant ensemble that trailed across the grass. Additionally, while attending the Invictus Games in Frankfurt last summer, Markle wore an all-brown ensemble of similar length. Many have speculated that she may want to look taller when standing next to her 6ft 2in husband.

According to Mirror, White also compared Markle’s wardrobe to that of Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales. She pointed out that Kate tends to choose more traditional, classic pieces. "Meghan has more of a trendy edge when it comes to her style. Kate is very classic and chic in her fits and style with traditional pieces thrown in. With Meghan, I feel she is very much herself and has elements that really showcase her personality and personal style. With off-the-shoulder tops, shorts, co-ords, and racer-back tops, she doesn't hide what she likes and what works for her."