Prince William’s Friend Shares a Heartbreaking Detail About His and Prince Harry’s Feud

Royal brothers Prince Harry and Prince William, who once shared a very close bond, now stand divided. The feud between them seems to have deepened to a more intense level. Rumors of a feud between them began in 2018. The situation deteriorated even more after Harry and Meghan Markle's explosive 2020 interview with Oprah Winfrey and their subsequent Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. Meanwhile, a close friend of William has now revealed a sad detail about the rift, as reported by the Mirror.

William's friends have also shared that Harry's name hardly ever comes up in conversations anymore. One of his friends said, "This year his focus has very much been on his wife, his children, and his father. His brother isn't really something that's discussed." It was further disclosed that William wants his future coronation to have a different look and feel. Considering the current situation, those close to William believe that he wouldn’t invite Harry to his coronation. A close friend of both Harry and Willam said, "They are estranged, which is dreadfully sad."

Despite the tensions, Christopher Andersen, the author of The King, believes that William won’t shut Harry on his important day, according to Fox News. He said, "Despite all the bad blood between the brothers, I’m convinced that, when the time does come, William will not be foolish enough to exclude his only sibling, now fifth in line to the throne, from his coronation." Talking about the brothers’ relationship, Andersen said, "Things probably have never been worse between the brothers than they are now. William and Charles have pretty much made the joint decision to effectively cut Harry out of their lives, at least for the time being."

He added, "There is no sign of a reconciliation on the horizon, and everyone involved seems to have pretty much come to terms with that." Speaking of Harry and Markle's royal tours, Andersen said, "I really don’t think Harry and Meghan would be making what looks like royal tours to Nigeria and Colombia if they thought a thaw in the relationship was possible. Everyone knows how angry the king and Prince William get every time the Sussexes behave as if they are still working members of the royal family." Meanwhile, another royal expert Hilary Fordwich said, "Why and how would Prince William, or any other member of the royal family… ever be able to trust Prince Harry again?"

Prince William has a friend that is always updating the Daily Beast. The friend also said that William will not invite Prince Harry to his coronation. Prince William is the right wing bigots fan boy.😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/xpujQQYxAS — Resilient (@KaindeB) May 11, 2023

"Therefore, the report of Prince William not having his brother at his coronation comes as no surprise at all… The greatest irony is that while he was busy whining regarding being a ‘spare,’ he was very involved, very much cherished, and a hugely critical part of the future of the Commonwealth… Now, he has no role. As time goes by, Prince Harry will become more and more irrelevant," Fordwich added. In the controversial 2021 interview with Winfrey, Harry confessed that he and his older brother were on different paths. Years later, it’s clear that those paths haven’t met yet.