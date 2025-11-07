Prince William’s Eight-Word Remark to His Parents After Their Bitter Divorce Still Breaks Hearts Decades Later

Prince William made a heartbreaking comment after King Charles and Princess Diana divorced in 1996, when he was just 14. Their highly public divorce and their strained relationship with the royal family left a lasting impact on Prince William.

The couple got married in 1981 and had two boys. Their lavish 1981 wedding drew an audience of more than 750 million viewers worldwide. The same cannot be said about their marriage, as it was messy amidst King Charles’ extramarital affair and Princess Diana being brave enough to confront it at a party.

They were once a beloved couple, but their marriage was plagued by issues that left them unhappy. Both of them went their separate ways after the divorce. The duo even admitted to infidelity in interviews, tarnishing that perfect couple image.

All this had a great impact on both boys. Tina Brown, author of The Palace Papers, wrote about the kids’ reaction after their parents’ divorce. The couple’s interviews were heartbreaking for the kids. At just 14 and 11, the boys learned that their father had been pressured into marrying Diana while still in love with Camilla.

😂Navigated 50 year love affair? Here’s the tea Charles married Diana 44 years ago so this love affair with Camilla was navigated by adultery☕️. You’re not going to rewrite history on our watch💅🏽 Look I’m all about love so ‘Happy anniversary to Princess Diana’s wasteman of a… pic.twitter.com/ZRcJ7EMBj0 — Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) April 10, 2025



However, Prince William may have been mature beyond his age during that time. He said, “I hope you will both be happier now.”

He wasn’t bitter amidst all the family drama but wanted what was best for both of them. Even after the divorce, he shared a lovely relationship with his mother. Brown also wrote, “They were heartsick at their father’s admission…that he had been forced into marriage to Diana by Prince Philip, and that he had been unfaithful to Diana with Camilla.”

No one knew Princess Diana better than Prince William in her final years. She shared everything with him, and at 15, he was old enough to understand her life and emotions. Their bond was uniquely close, with Diana calling him her soulmate. 🥺❤️#PrincessDiana #PrinceWilliam pic.twitter.com/ozZ6redq1b — The British Prince (@freedom_007__) August 31, 2025



Brown added that the Queen feared Prince William might have a breakdown at the time. One of the most popular interviews of Diana was the Panorama interview.

She said her marriage was crowded with “three,” admitting King Charles’ infidelity. After this, the Queen asked them to split officially. Divorce was hard on children as they were adjusting to the truth about their parents’ marriage. But after that, Diana passed away in a car chase accident in Paris. That left Prince William and his younger brother with immeasurable grief.