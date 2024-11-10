Prince William's Cheeky Nickname Created 'So Much Trouble' For Another Family Member: "Sorry Sir"

Royal nicknames aren't new to the British royal family members, but once, Prince William's nickname stirred some controversy. Mike Tindall shared the Prince of Wales' nickname during a podcast, but he was warned about making a mistake. The English rugby union player, who appeared on the podcast by Rob Burrow (with his wife Zara Tindall), disclosed the not-so-flattering nickname he had for the future King.

When asked about having nicknames in the royal family, Mike shared that the family indeed has names for everyone. Spilling the beans about William, he said, "For the Prince of Wales, he is known as One Pint Willy. He is known to me as One Pint Willy because he is not the best of drinkers, coming from a sport where it is built on the social aspect and a couple of beers being sunk quite often. That is one I will definitely give away for the Prince of Wales," as reported by The Irish Star.

After the confession, Mike realized and said, "Oh my god. It's out there now. Sorry sir." William's cousin Zara chuckled and said, "Oh my god. You are in so much trouble," as per BBC. The royal couple then went on to reveal that they call each other 'munchkins.' Speaking of nicknames, Zara shared she also has a two-word name for her husband in her phone which ends in 'kitten.' During the podcast, Mike also shared his regret of not encouraging his father to bring a change in his lifestyle after he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2003. (Burrow, the podcast's host, was suffering from Motor Neurone Disease (MND) before his demise).

After the podcast, William took heed of the conversation between the royal family member and rugby legend during the Headingley Stadium in Leeds. Burrow struck up a talk with the Prince mentioning the podcast when William was honoring Burrow and Kevin Sinfield with CBEs (Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) for their inspiring work for MND.

Prince William, The Prince of Wales, listens as he visits the British Red Cross at British Red Cross HQ on February 20, 2024, in London, England. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kin Cheung - WPA Pool)

To this, the future King wittily quipped, "It was you who got the nicknames out of him - he apologized to me about that. When I saw him, I said Mike, when you say you're not going to mention your nicknames doesn't mean you mention mine, it's not fair.' I'm sure it's quite fun with Mike," as reported by The Irish Star. It isn't clear if William was offended by the disclosure on a public platform, but the spirit in which he took the joke hints he may have gotten over it. Unfortunately, Burrow untimely passed away in June after being diagnosed with MND. He passed away at the young age of 41 on June 2, 2024, and is survived by his widow, Lindey Burrow, and three kids, Macy, Maya, and Jackson.