Ex-Bath Rugby Player Levi Davis 'May Have Drowned' Off Barcelona Shore As Family Release Statement

Police investigating "X Factor" star and rugby player Levi Davis' disappearance say they are not ruling anything out amid fears he may have drowned off the coast of Barcelona.

Levi Davis was last seen in The Old Irish Pub on October 29, 2022, having left the UK for Ibiza after suffering an injury. He then suddenly left the friend he was staying with and took a boat from the party island to Barcelona without clothes or cash and has not been seen since. On the night of April 19, the regional Catalan Mossos d’Esquadra force told Davis' mother they feared he had drowned hours after he was last seen in a nearby Irish pub nearly six months ago, Mirror reported.

Levi Davis recorded this video days before he went missing. pic.twitter.com/6awFkAYS1W — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) February 5, 2023

Fresh evidence discovered by a police investigation suggests his phone had last been detected at the far end of the Spanish city’s commercial port. The same night, staff on a cruise ship attempted to save a man in the water.

According to the reports by Daily Mail, Julie Davis said in a statement that his mobile last registered in the early hours of October 30 last year with a phone tower at the far end of the port closest to the sea entrance.

She said, "Extensive work has been done to track Levi's movements on the night of October 29 and they [the police] are able to confirm that following his last reported sighting at the Hard Rock Café, Levi walked back down La Rambla and entered the commercial port."

She added, "Reports of a man in the water by staff on a cruise ship entering the port at 6.30 am on October 30 have been investigated. Four members of staff confirmed seeing a man in the water with specific details, including him asking for help in English and the color of his clothing. A life jacket was thrown from the ship and emergency Sea and Air rescue services searched the area but they were unable to find him."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Spicer

A spokesman for the force said late last night, “The hypothesis he has drowned is one of the lines of inquiry. But other lines of inquiry remain open and haven’t been ruled out. We remain in contact with the missing man’s family and are keeping them informed about the evolution of the ongoing inquiry.” Levi’s family has said they are hoping port police will authorize and carry out a further search of the waters and other inaccessible areas of the port.

Levi had been staying with Mr. Squire at his home in Ibiza but had taken a ferry alone to Barcelona on October 29. He was last seen leaving The Old Irish Pub on Barcelona's La Rambla, a bustling street filled with bars and restaurants. Security cameras caught him leaving the pub, after just 35 minutes at 10.05 pm. He had ordered a pint while watching football on TV. He walked the short distance north on La Rambla to the Hard Rock Cafe before heading south again and towards the port.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Harry Trump

Levi played Premiership rugby union for Bath between 2017 and 2020, when he joined Ealing Trailfinders. A year later he signed for Worthing Raiders. He starred on "Celebrity X Factor" in 2019 alongside fellow rugby stars Ben Foden and Thom Evans in a singing group known as Try Star. He was also on E4's "Celebs Go Dating" in 2020.