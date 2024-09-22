When Trump Was Roasted for His Tweet on Meeting Prince of 'Whales': "International Embarrassment"

Donald Trump didn't know his meeting with then-Prince Charles in 2019 would become fodder for the trolls. The former president, an enthusiastic social media user, made a typo while writing Prince of 'Whales' instead of Wales. The hawk-eyed internet users quickly noticed the mistake and trolled the Republican nominee, with some joking, "Narwhal, Beluga, or Humpback?"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chris Jackson

In the OG tweet, he wrote, "I meet and talk to 'foreign governments' every day. I just met with the Queen of England (U.K.), the Prince of Whales, the P.M. of the United Kingdom...We talked about 'Everything.'" Although he almost immediately realized the writing mistake and changed the spelling, by that time, the damage had already been done. The post was already circulated and widely trolled on X, formerly Twitter.

I meet and talk to "foreign governments" every day. I just met with the Queen of Octopuses (Octopi), the Prince of Whales, The P.M. of Dolphins, the Lord of Sea Urchins, the Potentate of Clams, and Aquaman. We talked about "Everything!" Should I call the FBI? pic.twitter.com/qUGRSIwQyO — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) June 13, 2019

Posting the screenshot of the original tweet, an X user, @Stonekettle, quipped, "I meet and talk to 'foreign governments' every day. I just met with the Queen of Octopuses (Octopi), the Prince of Whales, The P.M. of Dolphins, the Lord of Sea Urchins, the Potentate of Clams, and Aquaman. We talked about 'Everything!' Should I call the FBI?" @rubicon524 responded, "NO! Call your local fishmonger."

Good grief. The Prince of “Whales.” Narwhal, Beluga, or Humpback? Trump is an international embarrassment. This is going to be headline news in the UK, and he will be (rightly) ruthlessly mocked for it. pic.twitter.com/kBK53hVdtk — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) June 13, 2019

Political scientist Brian Klass @brianklaas joined in the fun, "Good grief. The Prince of 'Whales.' Narwhal, Beluga, or Humpback? Trump is an international embarrassment. This is going to be headline news in the UK, and he will be (rightly) ruthlessly mocked for it." @epantojasgarcia poked fun, "The man is an intellectual giant!!!" Another X user, @BernieMcIntyre5, asked, "With all his private schooling and post-secondary education, can his IQ be any higher than 90?"

White House Staff preparing to meet with the Prince of Whales. pic.twitter.com/uJfmvkHzXV — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) June 13, 2019

Meanwhile, GOP political strategist, Rick Wilson, resorted to a visual joke and shared an image of a vintage board game- Sealab 2020 with the caption, "White House Staff preparing to meet with the Prince of Whales." Klass, who previously took a jibe at Trump's typo, posted another hilarious photo of a whale wearing a crown and quipped, "We now go live to Donald Trump's meeting with the Prince of Whales."

@LibyaLiberty, another X user, added, "Somebody's watched Aquaman one too many times." @yeboah17 asked, "Has he met Dorie and Nemo yet?" referring to the kids' film Finding Nemo. @snarksation made fun, "Someone needs to explain to Trump that they only screened Aquaman in the White House theater, he didn't actually meet the Prince of Whales."

"Didn't get the time to meet up with the Duke Of Dolphins I'm guessing?" commented @Chris___Crow. @ToonArmyMIA joined the bandwagon, "Did the Prince of Whales offer you intel on fish?" @OxfordDiplomat shared a photo of herself with a whale underwater and mocked Trump, "Mr President, I am so glad I have this memory to look back on, from the time I met the Prince of Whales. We talked about everything. EVERYTHING."

.@realDonaldTrump Mr President, I am so glad I have this memory to look back on, from the time I met the Prince of Whales. We talked about everything. EVERYTHING. pic.twitter.com/XnwW78Je5M — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) June 14, 2019

In 2019, the former president met with now King Charles along with his wife Melania Trump, and was nearly an hour late for the tea. According to Trump, the meeting with the UK's Monarch was successful despite their differing viewpoints on Charles' passion- climate change. He told Piers Morgan, "He [Charles] did most of the talking. I did say, 'Well, the United States right now has among the cleanest climates there are,'" per Vanity Fair.