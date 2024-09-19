Prince William Wants to Avoid Being Seen in Public With Disgraced Uncle Prince Andrew: Report

Prince William and Prince Andrew’s strained relationship has made headlines again, with reports suggesting that the Prince of Wales has ‘absolutely no desire’ to be seen in public with his disgraced uncle. Andrew, once a senior member of the royal family, has been embroiled in scandal since allegations of sexual assault surfaced — allegations he has repeatedly denied. Despite this, Andrew’s public reputation has been tarnished, and he was stripped of his royal duties and military titles. An insider shared, “It appears he may have had his wings clipped somewhat."

While William prefers to keep his distance, King Charles has taken a different approach. Recent reports claim that the King overruled his son by pushing for Prince Andrew to be welcomed back into royal gatherings, igniting further heated tensions within the family. One insider revealed that Charles even suggested William drive his uncle to a church service in Balmoral, a move seen as a prominent step in Andrew’s rehabilitation.

For many, Andrew’s presence at royal events remains controversial, with the shadow of his association with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein looming large. His settlement of £12 million with Virginia Giuffre, his accuser, further fueled public outrage, despite his insistence on no admission of guilt, as reported by the Mirror.

Never forget Prince Andrew lives at the tax payer funded Royal Lodge. The Royal Lodge, Windsor Great Park, has 30 ROOMS, staff accommodation, gardens, a private chapel and 21 acres of secluded grounds. pic.twitter.com/7JIRgygYdr — Factsand2cents Podcast (@factsand2cents) August 10, 2021

As a result, William has been particularly firm in his stance against sharing the spotlight with his uncle. He had even threatened to boycott a major royal event, the Garter Day parade, last year if Andrew were allowed to participate. The King’s efforts to reconcile with his brother have also caused division within the royal family. Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, are reportedly disappointed in how Andrew has handled his affairs, particularly with his reluctance to downsize from his luxurious Royal Lodge.

An insider remarked, "So there he is living at Royal Lodge, playing golf, seeing his children and grandchildren and riding in the park and it is expensive. The ideal situation would of course be that Andrew would volunteer to downsize and move somewhere else. What I think he feels is that if he moves out of Royal Lodge it's somehow publicly accepting guilt for which he has not been proved. Nevertheless, it's an expensive lifestyle." As per OK! Magazine, another source added, “Charles does look at the current state of his family with deep concern. Everyone, it seems, has issues, whether it be health, financial, legal.”

Andrew’s return to royal life has also faced backlash from women's rights advocates. Manu Reid, leader of the Women’s Equality Party, criticized, “...A lot of what the monarchy does is about symbolism. If the monarchy rushes to rehabilitate a member who, whatever else he did or didn’t do, brought two pedophiles into its inner circles and gave them credibility, it will symbolize contempt for the victims of those pedophiles and for the victims of violence and exploitation everywhere.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Christopher Furlong

Meanwhile, sources suggest that Sarah Ferguson, Andrew’s ex-wife, has played a prominent role in facilitating his re-entry into royal life. Known for her close relationship with King Charles and Prince William, Ferguson has been an active presence at recent family gatherings, sparking speculation that she has been advocating for Andrew’s rehabilitation behind the scenes. Another insider revealed, “The King feels he has an awful lot on his in-tray and this is one issue he wants to draw a line under.”