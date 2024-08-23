Brad Pitt Gifted Ex-wife Jennifer Aniston a $79 Million Home for Her 50th Birthday

In a twist that has caught everyone off guard, Brad Pitt, the Hollywood heartthrob, apparently made a remarkable move in honor of his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston. This unexpected gesture left people staggered and sparked a flurry of speculation among fans and the media alike. According to reports of MIRROR, Pitt had purchased the former marital home the couple shared during their marriage, valued at a staggering $79 million, with the intention of gifting it to Aniston.

The luxurious Beverly Hills property, where Pitt and Aniston resided from 2000 to 2005, had been on the market following their divorce. Sources reveal that Aniston had found it challenging to part ways with the house, describing it as one of her biggest regrets not buying her ex-husband Pitt out at the time of their separation. This four-bedroom property, adorned with marble kitchen floors, a swimming pool, a pub room with elegant wooden flooring, and a tennis court, served as a tangible representation of the dreams the once dearly in love with each other couple shared during their years together.

Reportedly, Pitt and Aniston had initially acquired the residence and embarked on a three-year renovation journey before ultimately listing and selling the estate post-announcement of their split. The decision to part with the beloved home was reportedly a source of deep emotional turmoil for Aniston. "When Brad and Jen split, she said losing their dream home worsened the heartache of their divorce, and it was one of her biggest regrets not buying Brad out," a source close to the situation disclosed.

Pitt, known for his grand gestures, allegedly purchased the property with the specific aim of surprising Aniston on her birthday. Acknowledging the FRIENDS star's sentimental connection to the house, he reportedly intended to make a gesture that went above and beyond, aiming to exceed even her most extravagant dreams. "Brad wants to make a gesture to Jen that would go beyond her wildest dreams, so when their old home came up for sale, he knew that would be the purchase to make all her dreams come true," the insider had revealed.

The Break Up actor has, over the years, expressed a sentimental longing for their former home. Even after the divorce, Pitt reportedly missed the house and struggled to leave it behind. Sources suggest that Aniston herself, during reunions with Pitt, often referred to the Beverly Hills estate, highlighting how her current Bel Air mansion failed to match up to the memories of their shared home. This unexpected birthday gift from Brad Pitt ignited speculation about the nature of their current relationship. As fans are eager to know their relationship status, one thing is for certain—Brad Pitt has set the bar high when it comes to amicable post-divorce relationships in showbiz. Kevin Costner, are you listening?

Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 19, 2023. It has since been updated.