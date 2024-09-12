Prince Andrew Clings to Royal Lodge Amid Epstein Scandal as King Charles Pushes for Relocation

Prince Andrew’s living situation at the Royal Lodge in Windsor has become a prominent point of tension within the royal family. The Duke of York, embroiled in scandal due to his ties to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, was asked to vacate the 30-room mansion in 2023. However, Andrew has steadfastly remained at the estate, which he shares with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson. According to royal insiders, his refusal to move has frustrated King Charles III, with many speculating that the monarch is ‘losing patience’ over Andrew’s living arrangements.

As per OK Magazine, the former working royal has been under public scrutiny since 2019 when he stepped back from his duties amid allegations of sexual assault and his controversial friendship with Epstein. Andrew was stripped of his HRH title and public roles, and his once-influential position within the royal family has been reduced to a life of relative seclusion at the Royal Lodge. Royal expert Hugo Vickers recently suggested, "I think we must all accept that he is not wanted for any public duties. If you were running a charity you wouldn't be asking Prince Andrew to come and be your guest of honor. So nobody wants him in a public way."

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, has just basically resigned from the Royal Family due to his "association" with Jeffrey Epstein. The statement says nothing about his statutory rape of underage girls that Epstein provided him with, however. pic.twitter.com/UI98CgJAwD — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) November 20, 2019

Andrew has consistently denied all allegations, including the accusation that he had sexual relations with Virginia Giuffre, an alleged victim of Epstein. Though he reached a financial settlement with Giuffre in 2022, Andrew has maintained his innocence. Vickers added, "So there he is living at Royal Lodge, playing golf, seeing his children and grandchildren, and riding in the park and it is expensive. The ideal situation would of course be that Andrew would volunteer to down-size and move somewhere else."

Despite this, the lifestyle at Royal Lodge is expensive, and with Andrew no longer receiving an official salary, his ability to maintain the estate has been questioned. Vickers pointed out, "What I think he feels is that if he moves out of Royal Lodge it's somehow publicly accepting guilt for which he has not been proved. Nevertheless, it's an expensive lifestyle." King Charles, facing challenges with family dynamics on multiple fronts, is said to be eager to “solve the Andrew problem,” as reported by The Sun.

A source revealed, “Charles does look at the current state of his family with deep concern. Everyone, it seems, has issues, whether it be health, financial, legal. This situation with Andrew and the Royal Lodge has somewhat divided the family…with Anne, Sophie, and Edward all disappointed in how he’s handled it. Then there’s the diabolical situation with his two beloved sons." The King has reportedly offered his younger brother two choices: either stay at the Royal Lodge and fund his own security and living expenses or move to more modest accommodations, such as Frogmore Cottage. The latter was the former residence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but Andrew has previously refused the offer to move there.