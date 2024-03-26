Prince William Strongly Supported Kate's Decision to Make Announcement to the World: Proud of Her

Prince William has come out in support of his wife's decision to share the story of her cancer diagnosis with the world. Amid increasing speculations that not all is going well between the couple and that the Prince of Wales is having an extra-marital affair with Kate Middleton's best friend Rose Hanbury, a lot was unknown about the Duchess of Cambridge's surgery.

The Princess of Wales underwent an urgent abdominal surgery in January this year and since then has been relieved of her royal duties. The news sparked speculations about her well-being and relationship with her husband. However, in her recent video, where she confessed about her treatment, put an end to all the rumors. Sources according to The Sunday Times reveal that Prince William has stood by his wife in support of her decision to share her journey to recovery with the world.

"It was her decision, it wasn't begrudged and he fully supported it," a close friend of Prince William's shared. Others have expressed that Prince William is not only proud of his wife's courage in revealing her cancer diagnosis but also in awe of how she has managed since her abdominal surgery in January.

According to a source cited by The Telegraph, the Prince of Wales is immensely proud of his wife for the bravery and resilience she has demonstrated, not only during this recent period but since her surgery earlier in the year. Prince William is also ensuring that their children are shielded from the news surrounding their mother's health.

In response to Middleton's cancer announcement, the Prince and Princess of Wales are reportedly deeply touched and greatly moved by the warmth and support shown by the public. "Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too, as is the love, support, and kindness that has been shown by so many of you," Middleton said in a video statement. "It means so much to us both. We hope that you'll understand that as a family we now need some time, space, and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I'm able, but for now, I must focus on making a full recovery."

According to the source, the royal couple found it challenging to share Middleton's diagnosis with their children as they aimed to shield them from the situation. William and Middleton have three children: Prince George, aged 10, Princess Charlotte, aged 8, and Prince Louis, aged 5. "My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I'm now in the early stages of that treatment," shared the Princess in her latest video. Middleton shared that after her abdominal surgery, it was initially believed that the procedure was for a non-cancerous condition. However, post-surgery tests revealed the presence of cancer.