Prince William Reacts to Meghan Markle Being Compared to Princess Diana: "Beyond Tasteless"

During a recent visit to Nigeria with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s comparison to Princess Diana ignited an unexpected reaction from Prince William. Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, wore a plain gold necklace similar to one Diana wore on her trip to Nigeria with King Charles in 1990.

Markle also flaunted a diamond cross necklace at a reception in Abuja, where she and Harry met with military families. The jewelry was a gift from her husband, who presumably obtained it through his mother's bequeathal. However, a source close to the late Princess of Wales denied recognizing it.

As per Mirror, these comparisons to Diana have not sat well with Prince William.

According to insiders, "William doesn't want to deprive Harry of the right to celebrate their mother's legacy. What bothers him is how Meghan's paraded around as the modern-day version of Diana, he finds that beyond tasteless and offensive, not only to him but also Kate.To add insult to injury, Harry's not consulted with him about these trips abroad and the plans they've got in the works to celebrate Diana's life and legacy. The fact that the tension with the Sussexes is now impacting celebrating their mother's legacy is beyond the pale for William, but it's not as though he can speak about it with Charles and Camilla because there's history there with Diana being estranged from the royals so he's feeling pretty alone on this."

In the past, Markle donned Diana's butterfly motif earrings in 2018, an aquamarine ring at her wedding reception, and a tennis bracelet during her controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey.

However, as per She Knows, the comparison between Markle and Diana extends beyond her appearance and jewelry. Last month, a royal expert suggested that Markle is echoing Diana after stepping down from the monarchy. Royal expert Darren Stanton, shared, "When Meghan was first brought into the Royal Family, it elevated her status to a global scale. She holds great precedence with Princess Diana. She represents a lot of strength in first joining the Royal Family and then stepping away. She followed her heart and what she cared about over everything else. There are lots of parallels between them and I get a sense Meghan wanted to follow in her footsteps. They both share a passion and drive to help others."

During Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Mother's Day weekend trip to Nigeria, Meghan honored the late Princess Diana by wearing a very sentimental piece of jewelry. ❤️ People reports that the necklace, which features a diamond cross on a gold chain, was a recent gift from Harry. pic.twitter.com/9iRvJCvR3U — ExtraTV (@extratv) May 13, 2024

Commenting on the Sussexes' launch of American Riviera Orchard, he further added, "The fact that Meghan is launching a new lifestyle brand tells us she’s in a good place and feels motivated...It's a natural transition for her to embark on. Meghan has a voice and wants to use it in a good positive way to help women feel empowered and heard in today's society."